LAHORE - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said the PML-N win in NA-120 by-election will also strengthen the plebiscite cause of the people in Held Kashmir who at present, are facing worst oppression at the hand of Indian forces. Addressing Kashmiri community in the provincial capital at Lahore Press Club on Saturday, Haider said the NA-120 by-election will determine the victory trend in 2018 general polls.

He asked the Kashmiris in Lahore to vote for the PML-N candidate, Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, and take the victory margin ahead of 40,000, which was secured by ex-PM Nawaz Sharif in May 2013 polls, “as it will go to counter the anti-Nawaz Sharif elements”. He further said Nawaz Sharif was penalised through an unexpected decision so Kulsoom’s win means bringing Nawaz Sharif back to the Parliament.

Farooq Haider added the PML-N’s victory in NA-120 is a matter of prestige for the Kashmiris as Nawaz Sharif himself is a Kashmiri. “The victory will also be a response to India that Pakistanis have the potential to take their own decision,” he stated.

City President of PML-N Kashmir Ghulam Abbas Mir, AJK Minister for Environment Nasir Dar, and Member Kashmir AJK council Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi also briefly spoke on the occasion.