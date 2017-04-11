LAHORE - Some European Union countries’ desire to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and promotion of cooperation between EU and Pakistan in various fields are among the subjects likely to come under discussion when a seven-member delegation of EU’s Committee on Foreign Affairs reaches Islamabad on a five-day visit next week, knowledgeable sources say.

The delegation is scheduled to arrive in the federal capital on April 17 and hold meetings with President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in addition to other government functionaries.

The delegation will also exchange views with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PTI chairman Imran Khan and some other political leaders.

During meetings the government leaders are expected to ask for greater access for Pakistani products to European markets. The scourge of terrorism and the methodology to combat it will also come under discussion.

The delegation members are: David Mcallistar, Arnaud Danjean, Zeljana Zovko, Neena Gill, Andrejs Mamikins, Jozo Rados, Amjad Bashir and Jean Lambert.

The delegation will call on President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on April 18. After that they will meet Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

It is said that Pakistan will apprise the EU delegation of the situation in occupied Kashmir, especially the human rights violations at the hands of the occupation forces. It will urge the EU to use its influence to bring these violations to an end.

Pakistan has already raised the issue at a number of international platforms to expose the so-called world largest democracy.

The same day (April 18), the delegation will hold a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza.

Electoral reforms needed to improve Pakistan’s system of elections are expected to come under discussion at this meeting. This meeting will be followed by one with NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

After that the EU delegation will hold a joint meeting with the Standing Committees on Foreign Affairs of the National assembly and the Senate.

Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani and Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan are also scheduled to hold talks with the delegation the same day.

On April 19, the delegation is scheduled to exchange views with National Security Adviser Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua, Minister for Human Rights Kamran Michael, Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

In the afternoon, the delegation is due to hold separate meetings with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, PTI chairman Imran Khan, MQM chief Dr Farooq Sattar and JUI-F amir Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Sardar Awais Leghari will host a reception for the delegation in the evening.

On April 20, the delegation will go to Peshawar and visit a UNHCR-administered camp of Afghan refugees.

The delegation will also meet KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak. A separate meeting has also been arranged with the KP Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser.

The delegation will also visit various EU-financed projects in the PTI-ruled province. On Friday (April 21), the delegation will meet with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore. After that, the delegation members will exchange views with the officials of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.