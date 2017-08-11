ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar on Thursday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking disqualification of Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif for concealing his Iqama.

The PTI leader sought the disqualification on the grounds that Asif had concealed the facts that he was an Iqama-holder, legal adviser of a company in UAE and his recent labour card was issued on June 29, 2017.

Dar has moved the petition through his counsel Sikandar Bashir citing Asif, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and secretary National Assembly as respondents.

Dar stated that he was a candidate for the national assembly seat in 2013 general election from NA-110 Sialkot on the PTI ticket.

Petitioner’s counsel mentioned in the petition that on the basis of the information and facts that have recently become known to the petitioner and the documents bearing signatures and photographs of the respondent No. 1 available with him, he considered it his national duty and lawful obligation to institute a petition as he was not entitled to hold the office of MNA nor that of the federal minister and stands disqualified under the Constitution.

Dar requested the court to initiate quo-warranto inquisitorial proceedings in this regard requiring the respondent to explain that under what law he was holding public office.

The petitioner said that Asif is a full-time employee of an Abu Dhabi based company Int Mech & Elec Co LLC (IMECL) and continuously employed since July 2, 2011.

The petitioner has attached some documents with the petition on the basis of which he claimed that Asif remained full-time salaried employee of the company on various positions including ‘legal adviser’ and ‘special adviser’.

The petitioner said that against his employment, Asif was entitled to receive 35000/- UAE Dirham as salary and 15000 AED as monthly allowances that were being received and currently receivable being an MNA as well as the foreign minister.

He contended that Asif never disclosed this source of income in Pakistan and he was no more ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’.

Before his recent employment, Asif had also been an ‘Iqama’ holder from May 9, 2007, till May 8, 2010. The UAE ministry of labour also issued ‘Labour Card’ to Asif on June 29, 2017, whose validity is till June 28, 2019. In his nomination papers for 2013 general elections Asif mentioned his occupation as a businessman while the employment contract reveals another story, the petition said.

He argued that the respondent intentionally concealed this information from the public, from the federal board of revenue (FBR) in his tax returns and in violation of Representation of People Act (ROPA) 1976.

The petitioner said that Asif has disclosed in his wealth statement an amount of Rs6,820,964/- as foreign remittance but that cannot be related as Asif did not mention this amount as salary.

The PTI leader has prayed to the court to disqualify Asif being Member of National Assembly under article 62 and ROPA 1976.

GAME OVER, YOU LOST:

IMRAN TO NAWAZ

INP adds: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, in his ‘advice’ to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Thursday: You can blame the umpires, the pitch, the weather, some of your players; but in the end you can’t avoid the sinking feeling that the game is over and you have lost.

In a series of messages on Twitter, the PTI chief hit out at the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief.

He also termed Nawaz’s ongoing ‘homecoming’ rally on the GT road as ‘Corruption Bachao [save] rally’.

Imran also said “And you will also realise there is a downward trend in the no [number] of people listening to your excuses of poor umpiring.”

Nawaz Sharif, after his disqualification by the Supreme Court on July 28 in the Panama Papers case, is heading home to Lahore in a cavalcade via the GT Road.