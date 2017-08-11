ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court was asked to declare the Sindh National Accountability Repeal Act 2017 unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal and ultra virus to the Constitution.

Nasir Ahmed advocate on Thursday filed the petition under Article 184(3) of Constitution and made Secretary Law and Justice, Sindh government through Chief Secretary Sindh, Speaker Sindh Assembly and Secretary Law and Parliament Affairs Sindh, as respondents.

Nasir further prayed to the apex court to restrain the Sindh provincial government from implementing the Repeal Act 2017 in any manner.

The Sindh Provincial Assembly on July 4 introduced the Sindh National Accountability Repeal Act 2017 to repeal the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 in the province.

The petitioner said that the provincial legislature has no legislative competence to repeal a federal law falling within the concurrent legislative field under Article 142(b) of Constitution. The Sindh Provincial Assembly has exceeded its jurisdiction in law and constitution by repealing federal law competently promulgated and subsequently protected by the Parliament. The Act 2017 is void in terms of Article 143 of Constitution for being repugnant to the provisions of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, he said.

He stated that the Act 2017 offends Article 137 of Constitution, which has been the executive authority of province subject to and limited by the executive authority expressly conferred by the Constitution or by a law made by the Parliament. The Act is against Article 2A of the Constitution being violative of the teaching of Islam.

Sindh National Accountability Repeal Act, 2017 has been promulgated in haste inasmuch as the reservations of members of Assembly and other major stakeholders were completely disregarded.

He stated though the Act was returned by the governor Sindh yet federal secretary Law and Justice, Speaker and the Chief Secretary Sindh without actually addressing the apprehensions shown by the members of assembly, stakeholders or the governor passed the Act 2017 within a period of few minutes, which fact, ipso facto, demonstrate the unprecedented haste in passing the Act 2017.

He mentioned that a number of parliamentarians including provincial ministers are facing the NAB trial/inquiries. Therefore, there is hardly any room to satisfy the fact that the Act 2017 has been passed in public good rather the circumstances are sufficient to demonstrate that the Act 2017 has been passed in personal good. The provincial legislature has gone beyond its legislative competence rather has encroached upon the legislative competence of Parliament.

The NAB was established under National Accountability Ordinance 1999 to enquire into the mega corruption scandals. The Act 2017 was a class specific piece of legislation aiming at benefiting a particular class of persons. Thus it could be maintained that the Act 2017 is violative of constitutional guarantees as provided in Chapter 1 Part II of the Constitution.

The Act 2017 has been promulgated to serve the ‘political interests’ of a particular area and political group which amounts to the grave abuse of power conferred upon the provincial legislature under the Constitution, the petitioner said. He stated that since the NAB was beyond the executive control of provincial management, as such the NAB has performed wonderfully well. Perhaps this was the reason that the Act 2017 was passed in an unholy haste.

He contended that the provincial legislature has the power to legislate only laws related to building control, solid waste management, anti-encroachment for which specialized institutions in the form of municipalities are available.

He stated that even after the 18th Amendment the respondents No 2 to 4 have no jurisdiction to bypass the mandate of articles. Hence, the Act 2017 has been introduced under the garb of provincial autonomy is a defective piece of legislation being conflicting to the various provisions of the Constitution and the constitutional mandate.