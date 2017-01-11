ISLAMABAD - A senior officer in the Ministry of Housing and Works is constantly defying the Establishment Division’s transfer order and still sticking to his office in the ministry, The Nation has learnt reliably.

A bureaucrat from the Secretariat Group, Jameel Ahmed Khan (Grade 19), who is presently working as Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works disregarded his transfer order as DG Privatisation Commission, which was issued by the Establishment Division on October 24, 2016.

According to the notification: “Jameel Ahmed Khan, a BS-19 of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Deputy Secretary, Housing and Works Division has been transferred and posted as Director General (BS-20), Privatisation Commission/Division under Section 10 of civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders”.

Well placed sources told The Nation that the Ministry of Housing and Works has moved a summary of Jameel Ahmed with the recommendation twice to appoint him as Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer of the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation. But both times, the federal government rejected the proposal of the Ministry of Housing and Works with the fact that the post of MD/CEO PHAF is grade 21 and Jameel Ahmed is not fulfil all requirements for it.

Sources revealed that the Ministry of Housing and Works turned a blind eye towards the issue and it did not bother to follow the orders of the Establishment Division regarding the transfer of Deputy Secretary.

Interestingly, the high-ups of Ministry of Housing and Works still wanted to see Jameel Ahmed as MD/CEO of PHF and moved his summary again and again.

Interestingly, it clearly mentioned on the official website of PHAF: “Mr. Jameel Ahmad Khan has assumed the charge of Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, PHA Foundation. He is a famous civil servant with lot of experience. He is a creative and has the ability to make sound decision quickly and effectively in competitive and challenging environment. He is ambitious to play a vital role in the development of the PHA Foundation”.

The post of MD/CEO PHAF was lying vacant after the suspension of former MD/CEO Muahmmad Ilyas by the prime minister from August last.

The PM had ordered to initiate legal proceedings against four officers of PHAF for their involvement in the fraudulent and bogus allotment of executive apartments to certain government officers.

Talking to The Nation, a senior official on condition of anonymity said that the Ministry of Housing and Works ignored the transfer order of Jameel Ahmad and it is taking special interest in appointment of the officer as permanent MD/CEA. He said the MD/CEO is the post of grade 21 and PM Sharif has the authority to make appointment against the post. He said the Establishment Division did not issue any official notification of MD/CEO PHAF after the suspension of Muhammad Ilyas.

When The Nation contacted, Deputy Secretary Jameel Ahmad said the Ministry of Housing and Works did not relive him from the post after the Establishment Division’s order. He said that the Board of Director of PHAF has given him charge to look after the matters of PHAF. He said that the summary has been moved to the Establishment Division for the notification with the recommendation of board in this regard.

On the other hand, the officials of Establishment Division said according to the rules, the Establishment Division did not withdraw Jameel Ahmed’s transfer notification which was issued on October 24, 2016. They said the government has planned to appoint a permanent MD/CEO of PHAF of grade 21 officer.