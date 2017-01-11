QUETTA - A child was confirmed carrying polio virus in Balochistan’s border city of Chaman on Tuesday.

As the blood samples of the child were taken on Dec 22 last for tests, Emergency Polio Center sources said the case was related to 2016.

The crippling virus had been confirmed in four-month-old Muhammad Ali, a resident of union council of Mehmoodabad-2, Chaman, when the blood samples of affected child were taken on Dec 22 last year for test. The virus has affected the left foot of the child.

Emergency Polio Center sources also confirmed that virus had affected four-month-old Muhammad Ali of Chaman.

“The child was administered anti-polio vaccine two times,” disclosed the father of the polio-affected child, “However, he did not immunise his kid with polio drops due to recurrent polio drives in the district.”

The sources of Emergency Polio Center said the polio case should be counted in 2016 as blood samples of the child were taken on Dec 22 on account of which two polio cases were reported in last year in Balochistan.