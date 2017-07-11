ISLAMABAD - Departure of National Accountability Bureau Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on a foreign tour just a day before submission of the report of the JIT in the Supreme Court has raised many eyebrows.

The Nation has learnt the NAB chairman flew to Holland last Sunday evening. It was conveyed to the Bureau’s officials on Monday morning that the chairman had left the country to attend an international conference. However, sources said, nobody knew details of the conference and agenda of the chairman’s visit.

A senior official of the bureau told The Nation that the NAB chairman was likely to return to Pakistan after next hearing of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case, to be held on the coming Monday (July 17). He said the NAB chairman’s foreign visit at this time was a surprise for the Bureau’s top officials because it was feared the Supreme Court could pass an adverse order against him in the Panama Papers case after the JIT report.

The Panama case implementation bench of the Supreme Court has ordered registration of an FIR against the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman on the charge of the official record tampering.

Talking to The Nation, NAB Spokesperson Asim Ali Nawazish confirmed the chairman’s visit, but he was not aware of the details of the conference and the schedule of his return to Pakistan.

Last week, the joint investigation team (JIT) summoned National Accountability Bureau Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry and directed him to bring with him all documents related to the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case. He appeared before the JIT on Thursday last and was interrogated for around one hour.

Earlier, in a detailed judgment of the Panama Papers case, Justice Azmat Saeed wrote about the NAB chairman, “The narrative, as presented by the respondents, does not seem confidence-inspiring in view of what has been said in the preceding paragraphs. A counter-narrative also surfaced at various points of time and criminal proceedings on the basis of the said counter-narrative were initiated, first in 1994 when two FIRs were registered, which were quashed and the accused were acquitted vide judgment dated 27-5-1997 passed in writ petitions 12172 and 12173 of 1997 on the basis of the Economic Reforms Order of 1992.” “Subsequently, the proceedings under the NAB Ordinance were initiated through Reference No 5 of 2000. However, the said reference was quashed on the ground that since respondent No 1 and his family were not in Pakistan, they had no opportunity to explain the source of funds for the assets in question, which, inter alia, included the four flats in question,” the judge added.

“The two learned judges of the Lahore High Court differed on the future course of action available to the NAB. One was of the view that in future the investigation could take place, while the other opined the matter stood concluded. The case was referred to a third learned judge who also held (vide judgment dated 11-3-2014 in Hudaibiya Paper Mills Ltd and others versus Federation of Pakistan and others) that further investigations were not legally possible.

We have examined the said judgments which have been placed on record and are surprised by the conclusions drawn, but we are not surprised by the failure of NAB to file an appeal against the aforesaid judgments before this court. The NAB chairman shamelessly defended the decision by not filing an appeal,” he further said. “Interestingly, appeals are filed by the NAB before this court in routine, but it did not happen in this case,” he added.