ISLAMABAD - Rejecting the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

According to sources, the decision was taken in a meeting held with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the chair. The team briefed the meeting about legal aspects of the JIT report presented to the Supreme Court.

The source said that the party leaders were also directed to take the matter to political arena to save the party face.

During the meeting, the prime minister reaffirmed that neither he nor his family members had ever indulged in corrupt practices and claimed that they were wrongly implicated in a frivolous and baseless case.

He said that they have extended complete support to the investigation into the Panama Papers revelations first in the apex court and then to the JIT and all the documents the probe body had demanded were duly submitted to it.

The sources quoted the prime minister as saying: “My family and I have never done any corruption and our hands are clean. Even we have not asked for immunity and my sons who are foreign nationals joined the investigation.” The party leaders were unanimous that the JIT report would be challenged in the Supreme Court, they said, adding that the legal team of the government was asked to prepare a case and file it with the Supreme Court at the earliest. The sources said that the legal team could even ask for constitution of a larger bench on the matter and even pray for halting the proceedings of the three-member bench which would be taking up the arguments on the JIT report from next week.

These sources further said that it was further decided in the meeting that the matter would also be taken up forcefully in the political arena so that the opposition’s propaganda could effectively be countered.