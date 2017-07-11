ISLAMABAD - The special investigation unit (SIU) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday evening registered a first information report (FIR) against SECP Chairman Zafarul Haq Hijazi on charges of misuse of official authority.

The SIU registered the FIR, a copy of which is available with The Nation, number 13/ 2017 against the head of Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in compliance with the earlier orders of the Supreme Court during the hearing of Panama case.

The SIU registered the FIR under sections 46 and 471 of Pakistan Penal Code in the light of its earlier investigations conducted against the SECP officials on charges of record tempering of Chaudhry Sugar Mills, owned by members of Sharif family.

“Upon approval of the Director General FIA, the FIR is being registered accordingly against Zafarul Haq Hijazi,” the FIR said. It has been stated in the report that the chairman SECP in the earlier enquiry had been “found guilty of criminal misconduct by misusing his official authority for passing illegal order and exerting pressure on his subordinates for forging and falsifying of official record.”

During the course of enquiry, statements of prosecution witnesses were recorded and e-mail record including false report/note order recorded on the note sheet with back date i.e. 14-01-2013 from SECP was collected, the FIR said. The enquiry was conducted with the recommendations that back date order/note was drafted/approved on the direction of chairman SECP as disclosed by the prosecution witnesses of SECP including Tahir Mahmood, commissioner; Ms Maheen Fartima, director; Abid Hussain, Executive Director and Ali Azeem Ikram, Executive Director corroborated with e-mail record of SECP.

After registration of a criminal case against SECP Chairman Zafar Hijazi, Rawalpindi police launched a hunt to trace out the accused following reports emerged that the accused was residing in the jurisdiction of Police Station Saddar Bairooni, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Monday.

According to sources, the top bosses of Rawalpindi police, following the instructions of government, directed the intelligence operatives to trace out the residence of chairman SECP Zafar Hijazi as according to reports he was residing somewhere on Adiala Road within limits of Police Station Saddr Bairooni.

The police teams have begun a search for the house of accused, sources said. Besides the Detective Foot Constables (DFCs), the operatives of Special Branch have also been fielded for the task. However, the teams could not find the chairman SECP’s residence on Adiala Road.

Later on, the detective cops turned towards Chakri Road after it was revealed that Zafar Hijazi migrated to Quaid-e-Azam Colony on Dhamial Road. However, till filing of this report, the detectives failed to find the house of SECP chairman.