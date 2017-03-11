ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovered Rs45 billion of ill-gotten gains in the last two-and-a-half-year.

While chairing a meeting on Friday, NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that the recovery was a huge achievement.

He urged NAB officials to double their efforts in eradication of corruption, which is the root cause, hampering progress and development.

The NAB chairman said that the bureau’s prime focus was on cases of cheating public at large by financial companies, bank frauds, wilful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by government servants.

“Since its inception, one of NAB’s major achievements has been the recovery of around Rs 285 billion of ill-gotten money which was deposited in the national exchequer.”

He said NAB’s officials need to follow a strict code of conduct/SOPs while pursuing cases.

“Starting from 2014 which can be called the year of the reinvigoration of NAB, we have moved with new zeal and effort. Through detailed introspection and analysis of organisational weaknesses, an overhaul of procedures and business processes, all pillars of the organisation — operations, prosecution, human resource development and awareness and prevention — have been reactivated, he said.

He said that the NAB was the first chairman of SAARC anti-corruption forum which was a great achievement for Pakistan. The NAB has signed an MoU with China to cooperate in the fields of anti-corruption. “In the context of CPEC, this cooperation will further boost confidence in projects undertaken in Pakistan.”

He said that in order to identify loopholes, suggest ways and means to plug loopholes and measures for improvement/strengthening regulatory mechanism of federal and provincial governments for transparency, meritocracy, fair play and compliance of relevant laws / rules, the NAB has constituted prevention committees in the Capital Development Authority, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Agriculture and National Food security, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, FBR, PID and other departments and organisations.

