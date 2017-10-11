LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau is planning to give an advertisement in the national newspapers within a couple of days to declare Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz as proclaimed offenders, sources in the NAB said on Tuesday.

The sources said that in the advertisement both the accused would be asked to appear before the court and sufficient time would be given to them for the next hearing.

At the same time a NAB team is likely to visit London next week to gather evidence of the assets owned by the Sharif family in foreign countries.

Sharif family members, including Nawaz Sharif, his children— Maryam, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz— and his son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar, have been in hot water since the apex court took up the Panamagate case. They are now being tried by the accountability court on corruption charges.The corruption cases regarding Avenfield apartment in London, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment are being investigated by Lahore and Rawalpindi NAB.

NAB had written a letter to the UK authorities in this regard, but it has not so far received any reply. So the team members will visit personally to record the statements of the accused for a transparent probe.

On Monday, the court adjourned the cases till October 13, summoning Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar for indictment, besides separating cases of Hussain and Hassan. Both of them are of the view that they have being living abroad for the last 24 years, so Pakistani laws do not apply to them. A NAB officer seeking anonymity said since they had appeared before JIT and their experience was not pleasant, they are reluctant to turn up once again.

Spokesman for the NAB said the number of the team members as well as time of their departure has yet to be decided.