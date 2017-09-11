Rawalpindi - A team of Rawat police busted an online prostitution racket operating in a private house society during a raid and arrested eight men and women involved in immoral activities, police spokesman informed on Sunday.

A case has been registered against the accused who were caught red-handed while busying in immoral activities, he added. The raid was carried out at House No-639, Street Number 1 of a private housing society by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Rawat Basharat Abbasi following orders of SP Saddar Circle Iftikhar Ul Haq and DSP Salim Khattak, he said. A judge has sent all the accused to Adiala Jail after police produced them before a court of law, he informed.

Meanwhile, The Nation through reliable sources has learnt that many other online prostitution rackets have also been operating in several areas of the private housing society along the GT Road allegedly under the cover of some corrupt police officials of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The brothel houses-cum-massage centres are located within limits of police stations Rawat, Sihala and Lohibher, sources said.

The members of rackets (both males and females) upload suspicious commercials on social media such as facebook and Whatsapp offering escort services to the youngsters, they said.

The rackets also send youngsters the photographs of girls on Whatsapp and facebook and demand Rs6,000 to be paid for per hour massage, sources said. The most popular

The Nation also interacted with a young college student, who was coming out from a brothel house. The student revealed that he was contacted by a man namely Vicky having cell number 03155055518 on facebook and offered him for body massage by a girl against Rs6,000.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Iftikhar-ul-Haq, however, when contacted, said police raided a sex den located in the area and held 4 men and 4 women involved in immoral activities.