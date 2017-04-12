ISLAMABAD - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has strongly criticised the government for not taking parliament into confidence on the issue of Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Talking to media on Tuesday, the opposition leader said that spies were being punished under the Army Act and Kulbhushan Jadhav was also tried under this act.

A military court sentenced to death Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was detained last year on charges of spying in Balochistan province.

Khursheed Shah also expressed reservations for not appointing Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP). Adjourning the PAC meeting here, the opposition leader said that without proper appointment of AGP, the accountability committee has no importance and legal status.

The constitutional position of auditor general is currently held by an individual who has not been administered the oath of office by the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

He said that the PAC meeting sans AGP can be challenged anytime. The opposition leader said some other important positions are also lying vacant, which need to be filled.

He also condemned the ‘mysterious’ kidnapping of his party members, saying they will take up the issue in the National Assembly.

He said the PPP would protest in the National Assembly over the kidnapping of close aide of Asif Zardari which was its constitutional right. He said the amendment in the military courts act envisaged that those arrested would be presented before the court within 24 hours but this had not been done. He said they had no objection over the arrest but were concerned over these people going missing.

Meanwhile, PPP’s parliamentary committee meeting under the chairmanship of Syed Khursheed shah will be held today (Wednesday). The meeting will discuss the matters regarding load-shedding, foreign loans, kidnapping of party members etc. The meeting decided that all these matters will be raised in the National Assembly.