Lala Musa/Jhelum - Hundreds of people gave a warm welcome to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on GT Road when he left Jehlum Friday morning for next destinations after a night stay in the city.

Only a few dozen supporters had gathered outside the hotel, where Sharif was staying, in the morning, however, the number of people and vehicles swelled after vehicles from Azad Jammu and Kashmir joined the convoy.

Unlike from Rawat to Deena, a large number of people queued on both sides of the road from Sara-e-Alamgir to Lala Musa to welcome Sharif.

Keen to get a close snapshot of the former prime minister, dozens of people lurched forward on his vehicle and kept running with the vehicle for a long distance.

The local administration had blocked one track of GT Road to pave the way for the cavalcade and the roaring crowd.

People carrying PML-N flags and Sharif’s posters raised incessant slogans such as "Welcome, welcome, Nawaz Sharif welcome." "Stamp the lion".

Multi-storey buildings along the way had been festooned with enormous sized banners, carrying welcome slogans and pictures of Sharif.

Reception stalls had been install by local the leadership expressing solidarity with ruling party and the former prime minister.

Talking to The Nation, a security official said that along with GT Road from Jhelum to Gujranwala, hardly any station will be without the people.

"Reportedly, people from Sargodha, Wazirabad, and other cities have started reaching GT Road at different intersections," he said.

Though the rally was mainly dominated by male workers and supporters, a few female supporters could also be seen standing on the road.

Saba, who was wearing a veil and capturing the footage of Sharif convoy on her mobile phone, said that she was really enchanted by the disqualification verdict of the apex court.

Kaleem Ahmed, a small trader the city said, "we elected Nawaz Sharif three times and will elect him for the fourth time".

He said that no one was more loyal to the country than Sharif and his removal was a conspiracy.

All the commercial points along the cavalcade route had been closed, creating problems for the people.

"The former PM is moving in his vehicle along with ambulances and a convoy but what about the common man who has been barred from walking or driving on the road today," said Khawar Ahmed, a citizen at Jehlum.