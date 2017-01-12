ISLAMABAD - The executive board meeting of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday authorised four inquiries and investigations against Pakistan People’s Party senior leader and former chairman, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Asif Hashmi.

The executive board meeting (EBM) was held under the NAB Chairman, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, at the bureau’s headquarters and interestingly.

At the meeting, the NAB rejected the plea bargain request of Seth Nisar Ahmad, Accountability Court Reference No69/2007. The EBM authorised investigation against Asif Hashmi and Pakistan Model Educational Institutions Foundation (PMEIF) and Management of ETPB/PMEIF.

In this case, the accused persons were accused of misuse of authority by making over 700 illegal appointments.

Meanwhile, the EBM decided to authorise four inquiries and the first inquiry was authorised against Dr Zafar Iqbal, former vice-chancellor and management of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, sub-campus Lahore and others.

The accused persons established sub-campus of the Federal Urdu University in Lahore in violation of rules and regulations and collected huge sums of money from the students.

They cheated the students by misusing their authority. The second inquiry was authorised against officials of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and others.

The accused persons were accused of misuse of authority and financial embezzlement and they caused a loss millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The third inquiry was authorised against Umair Steel Industries (Pvt) Ltd, Lahore.

In this case, the accused persons were accused of wilful loan default of Rs42.59 million referred by State Bank of Pakistan under 31-D and the fourth inquiry was authorised against Bakht Zada Khan and others.

In this case, the State Bank of Pakistan through the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) referred the case as suspicious transaction report (STR).

The EBM also decided to re-authorise two inquiries. The first inquiry was re-authorised against Dr Ehsan, vice-chancellor, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan and others.

In this case, the accused persons were accused of misappropriation of university funds allocated for scholarships and endowment purposes.

The second inquiry was re-authorised against officials of the Sheladia Associates and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices in the construction of Barang Road in the Fata funds that were provided by the USAID. The accused persons caused a loss of Rs355.53 million to the national exchequer.

Meanwhile, the EBM decided to close six inquiries. These pertains to inquiry against Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, former federal minister, inquiry against officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), inquiry against officers of the BISP and others, inquiry against Waseem Ahmed Ursani, ex-secretary (Forests) and others, inquiry against officials of the Revenue Department, Forests Department and others, and inquiry against Shahid Hussain Jatoi, former member administration FBR, Karachi and others.

An investigation against officials of the NHA was also closed due to lack of incriminating evidence.