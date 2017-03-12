Islamabad - The CIA police have recovered the dead body of an abducted young boy from the house of one of his friends after one year. The boy was taken away by unknown persons from the limits of Shehzad Town police station, sources in the police said on Saturday.

Sarfaraz, a permanent resident of Muzaffar Garh was abducted from Shehzad Town on March 10, 2016. He was staying in Islamabad with his uncle. Police said that dead body of the abducted boy has been recovered buried from the house of one Usman who was a close friend of the victim.

The family of the deceased has recognised Sarfaraz with the help of the clothes he was wearing at the time of his abduction, the police said. Police had arrested the same persons as suspects in the case but later released them declaring as innocent.

Meanwhile, two young girls committed suicide in two different incidents here on Saturday, police said. A girl put her life to an end by shooting herself at her home in the limits of Lohi Bher police station.

The police said Maria, a student of A-level and resident of Bahria Town committed suicide with the pistol of her father.

The reason for the act could not be ascertained till the filing of this report. Furthermore, a young girl took poisonous pills to end her life in the jurisdiction of Tarnol police station. Ansa was a resident of ‘Pind Paryan’.

Meanwhile, some unknown persons shot dead one Ajab Khan in Akbar Town falling within the limits of Khanna police station. The police suspected that the killing might have been an outcome of old enmity. The dead bodies have been shifted to the hospitals for autopsy as further investigation is underway.

Separately, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) has nabbed three car-lifters and recovered two stolen vehicles as well, said the police on Saturday. According to details, the accused were involved in car-lifting from Rawalpindi, Kahuta and Islamabad.

The accused have been identified as Muhammad Azad, son of Ali Asghar, resident of Bagh Azad Kashmir; Mohsin Ali, son of Muhammad Zubair, resident of Bagh Sardaraan, Rawalpindi and Muhammad Yousaf, son of Muhammad Rafique, resident of sector G-6/2 Islamabad. The recovered vehicles include a Suzuki Mehran and Suzuki Pickup.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to lift vehicles from the areas of twin cities along with their other accomplices. Police is making raids for the arrest of rest of the accused, the police officials said. It is to mention here that police had already arrested one Muhammad Khalid, resident of district Poonch, AJK and Habibur Rehman, resident of Kahuta, district Rawalpindi as accomplices of the car-lifters. Further investigation is underway.