LAHORE - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has stressed that the state institutions must be strengthened.

“It is regrettable that certain people in the past through repeated interruptions had tried to dictate the institutions,” the prime minister said while speaking at the opening of digitalisation of police stations on Saturday.

The premier urged public reps to serve their respective institution in the interest of collective benefit of the masses. He said that the PML-N government was inherited by a number of problems but it came up with fixing most of them and struggling to cope with the challenges.

Nawaz Sharif praised the efficiency and hard work by lawmen to make the PSL peaceful and successful. However, he took swipe at the critics of holding this mega event in Pakistan. “The whole nation was on one side and a few others on the other on the PSL Final,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of using the contemporary technology to overcome challenges in different fields, the PM said that the government has prioritised equipping police force with the modern day gadgetry. “It is duty of the government to ensure provision of justice to every citizen for which better environment in the police stations and addressing their complaints is necessary.”

Nawaz also asked the police to create friendly atmosphere with the people at the police stations. He said all stakeholders in the country must strive to achieve the target they have been given.

In police department, the PM said, room for improvement exists in complaint addressing system. “Provision of justice to the aggrieved is the top most priority which is being secured through a better system for registration of FIR, investigation system and criminal justice system,” he added. Generally, the PM found the present performance of the Punjab police even better and wanted other provinces to follow them.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafiq, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan among others were also present on the occasion.