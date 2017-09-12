LAHORE - The former first lady, Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif, is likely to win Lahore’s NA-120 by-election with record votes.

Even if the turnout remains low on September 17 as compared to the general elections in 2013, the PML-N candidate can secure huge votes to grab the National Assembly membership.

This was the upshot of discussions with local intelligence operatives and foot constables who are serving in the said constituency. They spoke to The Nation on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to comment publicly on political matters.

Several officials from the civil intelligence agencies including the Intelligence Bureau and the Special Branch of the Punjab Police were interviewed for this story. They were of the view that the ruling party would win the rerun quite easily.

Political parties have stepped up their election campaign as the polling day draws near. They are holding corner meetings and processions besides taking out rallies to show their strength on a daily basis.

Many leading politicians are also taking part in the election rallies.

An official of the Special Branch, an intelligence wing of the provincial police, states that the PML-N, the ruling party in the Punjab province and the Centre, has successfully been pulling large crowds at their rallies as compared to the Opposition parties.

“I have seen more people attending the rallies and processions being organised by the ruling party. Many notables and powerful people are among them. Big names matter in politics,” the official argues while referring to AJK’s Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Federal and Provincial Ministers.

“This is my personal opinion that nobody can defeat Kalsoom in this election,” said the official who works in the City’s downtown to collect “intelligence-based reports on a daily basis. “The victory will be historic and with a great margin,” he said.

Another official who also spoke on the subject and preferred his name not be mentioned suggested that the activities at the election camps established by political parties in NA-120 should be seen and considered.

“If you go to the election camps of the Opposition parties, you will find some chairs with a few people sitting there. On the other hand, everything is available at the election offices of PML-N, from food to music and lighting and crowds. They (PML-N leaders) are investing heavily in this campaign to attract voters,” the 50-year-old official said.

However, a lower subordinate of the Intelligence Bureau believes that there would be close competition between the PML-N and PTI.

“The PTI leaders are doing door to door campaign. They are being given warm welcome in the low-income. They are successfully exploiting the weaknesses of the ruling party,” the official said.

Another official said that the chances for any “upset” in the rerun are slim. He said that many big names are taking part in the election campaign to convince voters for the PML-N candidate.

According to him, a good number of people are being “entertained” in different ways by the ruling party. “Some are being offered jobs and some are being promised other benefits. This time the youth are the target of the ruling party. They are encouraging the youth to take part in the rallies,” he added.

Also, some foot-constables confidently said that the PML-N would win the National Assembly seat quite comfortably.

“Look, the Councillors work at grass root level. They play a vital role in bringing the voters to the polling stations. Majority of the Councillors, Vice Chairmen and Chairmen are part of the PML-N. They will play an important role on the polling day,” they said.

All the major political parties have fielded their candidates for the by-election. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Dr Yasmeen Rashid and PPP’s Faisal Mir are key players among a few dozen aspirants.

Hundreds of paramilitary troops will be deployed around the polling stations in NA-120 to keep the situation under control amid rising political temperature in the constituency.

