ISLAMABAD - The Senate, which met with Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday, unanimously passed a resolution, moved by Sehar Kamran, calling for making Democratic Civic Education part of curriculum and educational activities compulsory.

The resolution also emphasised on the public service broadcasters and independent private media to devote a fair amount of time to expand their understanding of the Constitution.

The resolution stressed the need for establishing a National Democracy Commission to promote and develop a democratic culture in the country as envisaged in the Charter of Democracy.

Senator Kamran appreciated the minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for not opposing the resolution.

She said that there was no doubt that for the promotion of democratic norms, it was necessary that human rights, democratic principles and parliamentary parties were made part of the school curriculum.

She stated that for raising moral and responsible citizens, civic education was vital.

Senator Kamran said that it was vital to save the youth of Pakistan from the menace of social evils and the outfits of violent extremism and terrorism.

Only with the induction of democratic civic education in the curriculum, a real change can be brought in the country, she added.

Senator Kamran further said that the formation of a National Democracy Commission as mentioned in her resolution was envisioned by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

She said that it was an honour for her to take an initiative in order to fulfil Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s vision.

Kamran stated that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had always stood for the promotion of democratic cultures and norms in the country and the resolution was a part of that commitment.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, while speaking on the resolution said that the state broadcasters such as Radio Pakistan and the Pakistan Television were already presenting programmes to enhance people’s understanding of democracy and the constitution.

The Senate also passed another resolution condemning the atrocities being committed against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

The resolution, moved by Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq, termed the oppression being perpetrated against Rohingya Muslims at the behest of the Myanmar government, which is aided and abetted by religious extremists as crimes against humanity.

It strongly condemned these crimes and killings and stated that they tantamount to genocide against a peaceful community who are being persecuted on the grounds of race and religion.

The resolution said women were being raped; children and men butchered as part of an organised ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.

The house also urged the international community to take notice of crimes being committed against humanity.

The Senate called upon the Government of Pakistan to immediately take up the matter with the UN secretary general.

The house also urged the government to consider sending relief goods and financial support to Rohingya Muslims.

Myanmar has been accused of systematic ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims, and has reportedly killed thousands of innocent people including men, women and children, besides forcing nearly 300,000 to take refuge in Bangladesh.

The entire world especially the Muslim countries have condemned Myanmar for the unfolding human tragedy, and called for action against those who have been involved in this crime against humanity.

The UN Human Rights chief on Monday also slammed Myanmar’s regime what he said apparent “systematic attack on the Rohingya minority and called for immediate access to human rights investigators to assess the situation on the ground.”

The senate passed another two resolutions with majority vote.

Senator Karim Ahmed Khawaja tabled a resolution asking government to present all the conventions, agreements, and endorsement of the conventions and agreements with other countries in the house, which was adopted by the majority.

The other resolution, which was passed by the house was moved by Senator Usman Kakar seeking increase in the PIA’s flights to and from Quetta.

Senator Mohsin Leghari tabled two bills seeking amends in two articles of the constitution, which were referred to the house committee for further consideration.

The house also discussed issues of public importance.

The house was adjourned to meet again on Tuesday afternoon (today).