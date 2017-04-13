ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file two corruption references and authorised four inquiries and an investigation in different multi-billion corruption scams.

The meeting was held in the chair of Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry at NAB Headquarter Wednesday. Meanwhile, it has decided to reject the Plea Bargain’s request in a case against Qazi Zaheer Ahmad and others.

The accused persons were alleged for misappropriation of funds of Rs297.588 million received from general public and Rs209.533 million received from the State Life Insurance Corporation in the name of Islamabad New City Housing Scheme, Islamabad.

The EBM decided to file first corruption reference against Azmat Hayat Khan, ex-vice chancellor, University of Peshawar and others. The accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority by purchasing non-feasible land at higher rates and caused a loss of Rs62.38 million to the national exchequer.

The second corruption reference was approved by EBM against Muhammad Ashraf Magsi, ex-chairman Balochistan Public Service Commission and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority and illegal appointments of their relatives and other under serving persons in violation of rules.

The EBM decided to authorise investigation against officials of CAA Pakistan for procuring material and machinery without approval of PC-I and PC-II and caused a loss of Rs2.6 billion to the national exchequer.

The EBM has decided to authorise four inquiries and the first inquiry was authorised against Abdul Aziz, former Employee of Allama Iqbal University, Islamabad and others. The accused persons were alleged for cheating the general public on the pretext of plot allotment in University Town Housing Scheme at Mouza Bajnal, Rawalpindi. The Second inquiry was authorised against Ali Khan, Asif Ali Gohar and Adam Khan Jokhio. In this case, the State Bank of Pakistan referred complaint to NAB under 31-D of NAO.

The EBM was approved the third inquiry was against Dr Ishaq Fani, Director Distance Education, Baha Ud Din Zakaria University, Multan and others in Rs193.123 /-million scam. The accused persons were alleged for illegal appointments, embezzlements funds in purchase of books and Distance Learning Programme.

The fourth inquiry was authorised against Management of Islamia University, Bahawalpur (IUB). In this case, the accused persons were alleged for corruption and corrupt practices and misuse of authority. The accused caused a loss of Rs120.6 /-million to the national exchequer.

The EBM decided to re-authorise investigation against government functionaries of Excise & Taxation Department, Galgit-Baltistan and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for supply of substandard arms and ammunition for the Excise Department, illegal award of contract of procurement of weapons without tendering.

The EBM in a case against Management of M/S Saindak Metals Limited regarding illegal excavation of Gold by MRDL under the cover of Blister Cooper and others, decided to seek technical and Forensic reports from relevant experts for further analysis and determination of facts on ground in order to ascertain the factual position.

The EBM decided to close three inquiries and one investigation. These pertain to inquiry against Mansoor Khan, ex-president ZTBL, inquiry against officials of Punjab Highways Department and others, inquiry against ex-executive engineer, Upper Jehlum Canal, Gujrat Division Irrigation Department and others and investigation against officers of KPT due to lack of incriminating evidence.