KHAIRPUR - All arrangements have been finalised to celebrate the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14.

In this regard, a meeting was held at DC’s office, which was presided over by Additional Commissioner (ADC-2) Muhammad Iqbal Jandan.

The meeting was attended, among others, by District Education Officer (DEO) Primary Liaqat Ali Khaskheli, District Officer Muharam Ali Phanwar, Sepco engineer Tajamul Beg Laghari, Deputy Director Social Welfare Hafeez Shaikh, taluka officers, headmasters, scout leaders Asif Farooqi, Fakeer Muhammad Dayo, Principal Government Naz Pilot High School Sirai Sajjad Hussain and others.

The participants gave finishing touches to the arrangements being made to organise different programmes in connection with the day.

The meeting was informed that a football match would also be held at Mumtaz Ground on August14, while the fireworks would be demonstrated at 12 at midnight.

District Council Chairman Shahryar Wasan, DC Muhammad Nawaz Sohu, SSP Ghulam Azafar Mahesar, Rangers Wing will be the chief guests at the programmes.

The flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Government Naz Pilot Secondary High School at 8.35 am, which will be followed by speeches, tableaus, national songs competition among students of different schools.

Sepco engineer assured the meeting that there will be no loadshedding in the areas where programmes were scheduled to be held.

Meanwhile people, particularly children, are frequenting various main spots in all eight talukas of the district, where the vendors are selling national flags, banners, T-shirts, hats, bangles, badges, wrist bands.

"Decorative items are in high demand these days, including Minar-e-Pakistan models and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam and other national heroes," said Tajazeebul Hassan, a shopkeeper.

A little master of sixth class of Model School (SALU) Abdul Jaleel Mahar told this scribe that August14th was like Eid, and that he was purchasing dress and flags to celebrate the occasion in a befitting manner.

People belonging to various communities are busy in decorating their houses with national flags, while the city’s shopping malls, bazaars and all the main roads are also being adorned with flags and fancy lights.