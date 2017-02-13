PESHAWAR - The proposed draft of Fata reforms is going to be approved in coming federal cabinet’s meeting replacing the word ‘merger’ with ‘mainstreaming’ tribal areas into the national politics, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday.

The Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief was addressing provincial convocation of the party’s lawyers’ wing. He said the issue pertaining to the proposed reforms in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) was going to resolve. He claimed that the Fata Reforms Committee led by Advisor to the Prime Minister for Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had proposed mainstreaming tribal areas rather than its merger with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He said a summary proposing “mainstreaming Fata” would be approved in the coming meeting of the federal cabinet. He claimed that Fata Reforms Committee had agreed upon mainstreaming tribal areas in five years, saying that there was no mention of the word merger with KP in the draft reforms. “The draft says tribesmen would decide their own fate and future status of their areas by themselves”, he said.

Maulana Fazal Rehman said majority of the displaced tribesmen were yet to return to their respective areas and it would be injustice with them to bypass them in issues relating to their lives and areas.

He said like other political parties, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq too had changed his stance on Fata’s future status. The JUI-F chief said it was totally wrong that they were backing the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR). “We have opposed the British-era law in the tribal areas and have always advocated for constitutional, legal, democratic and political rights for the tribesmen”, he added.

He maintained that it was true that some of the political parties and parliamentarians wanted to impose their decisions over the tribal people, but the JUI-F would never allow them to materialise their personal agendas, he said.

He said Fata had been kept backward and ignored in many sectors. About the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said the project would prove a milestone in Pakistan journey to become an economic power in the region. He also said construction works had been started on many portions of the western route of the CPEC.

On the occasion, a number of lawyers joined JUI-F and expressed confidence in leadership of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

PROTEST AGAINST DELAY IN REFORMS’ IMPLEMENTATION

Fata Students Organisation Hangu chapter on Sunday staged a protest demonstration against delay in implementation of the proposed Fata reforms.

The protesters warned of staging a sit-in in front of Governor House at Peshawar if the proposed reforms in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were not implemented before March 12.

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Fata-KP merger and elimination of the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR). They said the tribesmen were now out to take what they had been demanding since long.

Moreover, they called upon federal government to merge Fata with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) without any further delay. Mushtaq Hussian, president Fata Students Organisation (FSO) Hangu, led the protest, which was attended by dozens of activists of the organisation as well as members of youth wing of Orakzai Agency.

They said it was a right time to bring tribal areas into the national mainstream, adding that merging Fata into KP was the only viable option left with the government. They alleged that certain politicians were playing a dual game with tribal people.

They said federal government should accept the reality and decide according to the wishes of the tribal people who wanted implementation of the proposed Fata reforms.

The protesters later dispersed peacefully.