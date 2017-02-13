ISLAMABAD - The issue of getting one-time extension for the military courts is spinning into complexities as the ruling coalition partners, the JUI-F and the PkMAP, are still reluctant to support it and want some amendments in the sunset clause adopted by the parliament through which these courts came into existence.

Sources in the parliament and those aware of the efforts being made by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Nawaz) to win over the support of Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-Fazl) and Pakhtunkhawa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) informed The Nation that so far both these parties were not ready to support the extension in the military courts under the existing terms and conditions, and these parties, particularly the JUI-F, wanted some deletion in the clauses of law, that gave the impression of a linkage between religion and various sects to terrorism.

The sources in the ruling PML-N informed The Nation that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was facing difficulties in handling the ticklish situation where the government would be requiring the support of major opposition parties as well, which had initially grilled the ruling PML-N for its failure to bring reform in the judicial system to fill in the gap of the military courts after its culmination on conclusion of two-year term.

But at the same time the opposition parties, mainly Pakistan People’s Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Awami National Party, would extend support to the one-time extension to the military courts through the same sunset clause, which had paved the way for its formation, the sources added.

The coalition partners of the government, the JUI-F and the PkMAP, wanted to bring some alteration in the law and they mainly wanted delinking of religion and sects to terrorism, the point at which they had abstained from participating in the proceedings of the parliament at the time of the enactment of the law.

It was further pledged that during this period the government would take measures to strengthen the judicial system in the country to effectively deal with the terrorism-related cases.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had agitated against the linkage of religion and sect with terrorism and demanded amendment in the bill but as the other opposition parties including PPP, MQM and ANP had opposed the move and threatened that in case the government would bring changes in the bill then they would not support the government’s move to establish military courts.

So for the sake of having blanket support to the move, the government had ignored the opposition of JUI-F and Jamaat-i-Islami to the piece of legislation, and went ahead with it to establish military courts to function in the country for two years.

Sources said that the people in government were confident to win over the support of both JUI-F and PkMAP on the issue and even in case of their opposition those parties would likely abstain the process of granting extension to military courts like JUI-F had done some two years ago.

In the last sitting of the parliamentary parties’ huddle, both Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mahmood Khan Achakzai had abstained, but both would likely attend the next meeting of the committee to meet under Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on 16th of this month.

Sources in the PPP informed that Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah would also be coming to the federal capital on the 16th and would either himself be attending the meeting or would send his representatives in the meeting to decide on the fate of military courts extension.

As far as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is concerned the Vice-Chairman of the party Shah Mahmood Qureshi remained vocal against the government for its failure to bring reformation in the judicial system.

But some parliamentary sources said that the PTI would finally go for granting extension to the military courts but would continue grilling the ruling PML-N on the weak points and their failure in sprucing up the judicial system in the country to effectively replace these military courts.

