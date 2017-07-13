PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday submitted a resolution in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat demanding resignation of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Shraif.

With the signatures of four other lawmakers, the PTI MPA from Peshawar, Shaukat Yousafzai, submitted the resolution to the KP Assembly Secretariat.

The PTI, in the resolution, called upon the prime minister to step down immediately from his office as he had failed to provide money trail to the JIT, an investigation body constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“Not only you, but the whole Sharif family has been proven guilty. Thus, as premier of Pakistan, you lost political and moral grounds to continue as a Leader of the House. Therefore, it is demanded of you to resign,” the resolution said.

The resolution added that the JIT was formed on the order of the Supreme Court to further investigate Sharif family’s money trail in Panama Papers case.

In its report, the JIT revealed that the PM and his family didn’t provide money trail about their offshore companies.

“In light of the JIT investigation, Nawaz Sharif doesn’t deserve to continue as PM,” the resolution added. “Besides, the federal ministers have started disrespecting national institutions, thus, through this resolution, it is demanded of the PM Nawaz Sharif to resign from his office immediately.”