LAHORE - The Punjab Peace and Culture Festival concluded on Sunday engaging thousands of people in different enthralling activities at Punjabi Complex, Qaddafi Stadium.

Inaugurated by PILAC director Sughra Sadaf, the final day of the cultural event was graced by notable speakers.

The two-day event, organised jointly by Punjabi Parchar and Consumer Drive, stressed the need for sustainable peace and harmony among the masses harnessing 'Punjabi' culture.

The Festival not only attracted the residents of Lahore but also the people from Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan made it to the colourful event to highlight the message of peace in Pakistan’s most populous province.

Culture campaigners, along with locals, participated and lauded the performers who mesmerised them with Dhamal, Jhoomer, comic skits and folk music. Students of Aspire Group of Colleges welcomed the attendees through Punjab's quintessential 'Bhangra' while chanting 'Jee Aayan Nu' after which renowned singer Saad Farooq Ziai cast a spell on audience through his songs.

Sangat group, which enjoys an excellent reputation for upholding the stature of Punjabi culture, entertained the audience with their theatrical performance 'Ani Channi Di Tikki'.

The concluding day of the festival also included performances of comedians, Iftikhar Thakur and Saleem Albela.

Folk performance by Sian Ejaz and Jhoomer by a team from Mandi Bahaud Din, fascinated the audience as well. The audience also appreciated folk songs by Afzal Jutt whereas Ajoka Theter's 'Anni Mai da Sufna' also received much admiration.

During the Festival’s literary session, with Shahid Nadeem, Rashid Mehmood, Huma Safdar, Aamir Riaz and Aadil Aziz as panel members, the importance of Punjabi culture regarding the topic 'Theater and Culture' was highlighed.

In another session, columnists Munno Bhai, Parveen Malik, Afzal Sahir, Rana Ehtesham Rabbani and Farhad Iqbal expressed their viewpoint on 'Language and Culture'.

The esteemed speakers unanimously opined that culture was a source of entertainment on one end whereas it also served as a tool to highlight the positive and negative aspects of the society. “Through culture, the message of peace and brotherhood can be proliferated across the world,” they agreed.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Shafqat Mehmood also showed up on the second day and lauded the efforts of Punjabi Parchar and Consumer Drive for organising the festival. He expressed that such festivals proved to be the best service for citizens amid fear and hostile environment. “Societies linked to their culture and traditions can retain their identity during the current era of competition,” said Shafqat Mehmood.

The event’s chief organiser and Punjabi Parchar president, Ahmad Raza Punjabi, affirmed that for the promotion of peaceful culture of Punjab, his organisation would arrange such events annually.

