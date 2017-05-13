SARGODHA - PTI chief Imran Khan yesterday said Dawn leaks report should be presented in the National Assembly because it was the matter of the whole nation.

Addressing a big gathering at the sport stadium here, Imran Khan termed Dawn leaks one of the most important issues in the country’s history. He observed the enemies of the country are trying to weaken Pak Army. “It was revealed in Dawn leaks that PM Nawaz wants friendly relations with India, but the army does not agree to it,” Imran Khan revealed.

He said had such a situation arisen in India, action would have been taken within 48 hours. Khan alleged the government is busy maligning Pak Army at a time when there is already tension along the borders.

Imran said Nawaz Sharif had occupied all institutions of the country and the people are looking towards the Supreme Court. “Nawaz Sharif is the greatest robber who is acting as Mir Jafer and Mir Sadiq. I am not doing politics against you. I would compete with you till the last breath of my life,” Imran Khan said. Nawaz also tried to buy me because he always bought people and ruined institutions of the country by appointing his blue-eyed persons as their heads. He made election fixer Najam Sethi as the Pakistan Cricket Board head and the same was done with Pemera. He declared Shehbaz Sharif as “Drama Sharif” with his new name and said power enhanced loadshedding is being observed across the country. He said Quaid-e-Azam was a true leader and people trusted him, but Nawaz Sharif told a lie in a public meeting that his Layyah rally was one mile long. He said overseas Pakistani are true patriotic. He said Nawaz Sharif also produced a false letter from Qatari prince in the court. His lies were exposed when the Qatari letter was rejected by the Supreme Court, he said, adding everybody knows the Qatari letter was a fraud. He said Nawaz Sharif would have to appear before the JIT, adding a prime minister should tender resignation before appearing before a JIT.

Earlier, Awami Muslim League head Sheikh Rasheed and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi also expressed their views.

About 1,400 police officials headed by three SPs, seven DSP and three inspectors performed security duty at the sport stadium.

He paid homage to the people of Kashmir for their firm determination despite Indian atrocities.

Imran Khan also lambasted the PML-N leaders for their false promises regarding power outages.