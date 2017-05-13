ISLAMABAD - An Indian woman, who says she was forcibly married to a Pakistani national, moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday seeking her repatriation to India.

Dr Uzma, the Indian woman, prayed to the court to issue her repatriation orders after providing her with duplicate immigration documents on humanitarian grounds, as, according to her, her five-year-old daughter, a Thalassemia patient, was immensely suffering due to the disorder.

An unusual incident also happened during the hearing of the petition moved by Uzma, when Indian First Secretary Piyush Singh was caught taking pictures of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who was conducting the proceeding, through his mobile phone.

Security officials inside the courtroom brought this activity to the notice of the judge who ordered confiscation of Singh’s mobile phone. Justice Kayani censured the Indian diplomat and said that it was a serious violation of the court decorum. Later, the judge directed Singh to submit a written apology and he obliged. The judge also warned the diplomat not to repeat the act again.

Singh in his apology wrote: “I fully apologise for the attempt of using mobile in court by mistake. It is requested that I may kindly be pardoned for this”.

In her petition, the Indian woman requested the court to direct the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue her duplicate immigration sheets, grant her exemption from police reporting in Islamabad and she be provided with security while she travelsdfrom Islamabad to Wagha border.

She further requested the court to provide her with security while she stays in Islamabad and restrain Tahir Ali, who she alleges married her at gunpoint, from harassing her.

After hearing her plea, the IHC bench directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pass a speaking order on the application of Dr Uzma, and also issued notices to the ministry seeking its reply. The bench deferred the hearing till May 22.

Earlier, upon the insistence of the petitioner’s counsel that the court may pass an order, the IHC bench said that it could not pass any order without hearing from the other side.

Dr Uzma in her petition has cited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its secretary and Tahir Ali as respondents.

The petitioner stated that she was an Indian citizen currently living in Indian High Commission in Islamabad. She was issued a 30-day Pakistani visa on April 21, 2017, by Pakistan’s High Commission in Dehli and she entered Pakistan on May 1 through Wagha border.

Uzma said that she had come to Pakistan to visit Tahir Ali, a resident of Buner. She had developed an acquaintance with Tahir Ali in Malaysia. On her arrival in Pakistan, Tahir Ali received her at Wagha border and, on way to Buner, the petitioner was sternly and mercilessly deadened and sedated through drowning sleeping pills and was sexually assaulted by the responded (Tahir Ali) in connivance with his friends. Dr Uzma alleged that she was compelled to marry Tahir who was already married with four children.

She alleged that Tahir intimidated, blackmailed, harassed and humiliated her in order to marry her dishonestly, criminally and prejudicially. She alleged that Tahir Ali obtained her signatures on Nikahnama at gunpoint and without her free will and consent.

Before approaching the Indian High Commission, the petitioner convinced Tahir Ali that she wanted to collect some money and belongings from the high commission. After she arrived at the Indian High Commission, she managed to escape inside and intimated the officials there about the incident.

Uzma alleged that when she escaped, Tahir sped off with her travel documents. The petitioner then told the Indian High Commission officials that her life was in danger and if she was not provided with asylum she may commit suicide.

She told the court that on May 8, the petitioner also filed a criminal complaint before a judicial magistrate in Islamabad where this entire episode was narrated and she expressed her wish to go back to India. The Indian High Commission on May 5 requested Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the petitioner and issue her duplicate immigration sheets expeditiously which was the pre-requisite for her travelling back to India as she has to present these documents at the Wagha border immigration office in Lahore.

She said that Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not responded to the request as yet.

Dr Uzma continued that she, from her previous marriage in India, has a daughter namely ‘Falak’ who is five years old and a patient of Thalassemia who needs blood transfusion recurrently and at the moment she is seriously suffering. “Keeping the mother away from her sick child is a violation of fundamental rights,” she said in the petition.