ISLAMABAD - Although the forced loadshedding of more than six hours underway in many parts of the country, the government has for the first time confirmed three hours unscheduled load-shedding in the country.

Currently un-scheduled load-shedding of 1,588MW is taking place in the country, said Federal Minister for Water and Power Khwaja Asif in a tweet on Thursday. The current demand is 16,622MW while the generation is 12,382MW, the minister tweeted. There is a shortfall of 4,240MW, he added.

However, the officials in the Ministry of Water and Power said that 4,240MW deficit means around 5,000MW shortfall in the supply to the end consumers. “You can never supply 100 per cent power generated to the end consumers,” the official said. “Out of the total generation of 12,382MW, the distribution companies will be hardly able to provide 11,700MW to the end consumers,” the official said.

Regarding 1,588MW unscheduled load-shedding, the official said, 500MW is equal to one hour and 1588MW means more than three hours of forced load-shedding.

Earlier, this month the minister had claimed that 4,000-4,500MW electricity will be added through additional hydel generation, gas and oil plants like Nandipur and Guddu power plants by the end of April which will help control the power outages. “We are expecting an increase of 1000-1500MW in the Hydel power generation, from current 2000MW to 3000-3500MW, as the snow melting starts from April 20,” the minister said.

Similarly, four plants of 1200MW are on scheduled maintenance and they will be operational during current month. The process of Nandipur gas conversion will be completed by end of April, the minister said.

“We have been promised that Nandipur Power project will be able to generate 525MW electricity by end of April,” he added. Guddu power plant will also increase generation by end of April and May, he claimed. Although the government has announced that there will be four hours load-shedding in urban areas while in rural areas it will be six hours, yet in reality outages in rural areas are more than double of the scheduled load-shedding.