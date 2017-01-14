ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to conduct an inquiry against Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Raja Khurram Ali Khan, who along with his family is allegedly involved in torturing the 10-year-old maid Tayyaba.

Sources in the IHC informed that Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi had directed to conduct the inquiry against Khan and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC would lead the inquiry.

A day ago, the IHC had made Khan an OSD after withdrawing his services as a judge. In this regard, the IHC Registrar Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan has issued a notification that reads, “The honourable Chief Justice and Judges of this court have been pleased to withdraw the services of Raja Khurram Ali Khan, Additional District and Sessions Judge (BPS-20) from Civil District and Session Division-East, Islamabad, and placed in this court as OSD (in his own pay and scale i.e. BPS-20), with immediate effect, till further orders.”

Khan and his wife are facing charges of keeping a child Tayyaba as a maid and torturing her. The police have registered a case against ADSJ and his wife under various Sections of the Pakistan Penal Code including Sections 337 for injuring, 342 for illegal confinement and 506 for intimidation.

According to police report, Tayyaba, the child maid allegedly tortured by the family of ADSJ Khan, was recovered from the Judge’s house on December 29. The cops had later registered an FIR against the Judge and his wife.

It was January 2 when the Judge had signed a compromise deed with Tayyaba’s parents through their lawyer, Raja Zahoor Hassan, and obtained pre-arrest bail for his wife from ADSJ Raja Asif Mehmood.

Later, the Supreme Court took suo moto notice of the case and said it had found anomalies in the way the Sessions Courts handled the case.