ISLAMABAD - Opposition Senator Syed Shibli Faraz has expressed his helplessness in getting stolen medals of his father recovered even after the passage of more than a year.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz raised the issue of stolen awards of his father legendary poet Ahmad Faraz at a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, stating even a sitting lawmaker was unable to get justice from the police system.

The committee chairman, Senator Rehman Malik, directed DIG (Headquarters) Khalid Khattak that stolen awards of the great poet should be recovered at the earliest.

Some months ago, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior took notice of the missing awards of the famous poet and directed the capital police to recover the same.

Senator Faraz, while talking to The Nation after the meeting, said two awards, Nishan-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, belonging to Ahmed Faraz, were stolen in a robbery incident that took place at his residence in Islamabad’s Sector G-6 one and a half years ago. He said the Islamabad police had so far failed to recover the stolen items. “I didn't care for the stolen items except the two awards,” the senator said.

Meanwhile, the Senate committee chairman, Rehman Malik, asked Nadra Chairman Usman Yousuf Mubin to brief the meeting about the closure of the Nadra offices in some areas of Balochistan, terming the decision an act against the interest of people.

He said the committee had received most of the complaints from Fata, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about the non-cooperation of the Nadra staff.

This would be considered as discrimination if the CNICs of only Pashtuns were being blocked, suspecting them to be Afghan refugees, said Senator Malik.

He directed the Nadra chairman to make sure that the CNICs of bona fide citizens of Pakistan are unblocked as soon as possible.

Regarding the threats to the Nadra officials in some areas of Balochistan for which the offices of the Nadra were closed, the chair directed the secretary interior that security might be provided to the NADRA officials at their offices so that the closed offices could be re-opened soon.

Regarding the problems being faced by overseas Pakistanis in getting NICOPs (National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis), the committee proposed legislation, exempting overseas Pakistanis from holding NICOPs if they have Pakistani CNICs.

The committee agreed to amend the Nadra ordinance to abolish the condition of having NICOPs necessarily by those overseas Pakistanis who go abroad for a specific period of time.

Immigration and Passports DG Usman Akhtar Bajwa, while giving a briefing to the committee, said 162 regional passport offices in the country and 84 at foreign missions had so far been made operational.

During the last 18 months, the passport office has opened 68 offices locally and 53 offices at various foreign missions, he added.

"The passport directorate has issued 4.5 million passports during the fiscal year 2015-2016 and this is 13 per cent increase as compared to fiscal year 2014-2015,” he affirmed.

Similarly, the passport office has earned revenue of Rs 20.8 billion during 2015-2016, which is 14 percent increase as compared to that of 2014-2015.

He said the passport directorate was focusing on three key areas to improve its performance, including reduction in processing time of passports, addressing the issue of long queues at payment and data processing counters.

The chair directed the passport directorate as well as the interior ministry to bring an amendment in the law to discourage the agent mafia involved in looting the people outside passport offices.

He proposed that each passport office should depute an official specifically to fill forms and provide basic information to the people to get rid of those mafias.

They strongly condemned the incident of torture of 10-year-old maid Tayyaba.

The committee sought complete details of the FIRs registered in child labour cases from the provinces and other areas of the country.

The committee appreciated the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Islamabad police for launching a combing operation against drug suppliers on the premises of Quaid-e-Azam University.

Senator Malik strongly condemned the land grabbers and drug smugglers for throwing stones on police and CDA employees during the operation in the QAU.

He hoped the ANF and the police, with the help of CDA, would continue their operation against drug suppliers, smugglers and encroachers without fear.

Malik appreciated the ANF for arresting the mastermind who was allegedly supplying drugs to educational institutes in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, the committee directed the interior secretary to submit a report to the committee on the cases so far registered against those who are manufacturing and supplying toxic liquor.

The chair said toxic liquor had taken many lives across the country and most recently 47 people were killed in Toba Tek Singh.

Senators Shahi Syed, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Muhammad Javed Abbasi and Shibli Fraz attended the meeting.