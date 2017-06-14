ISLAMABAD - The combined opposition in Tuesday’s National Assembly (NA) demanded from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to take the parliament into confidence about his recent visit to Saudi Arabia in the backdrop of Saudi-Qatar rift.

“I assure you [prime minister] not even a single lawmaker from [the] opposition will interrupt or raise slogan. I will immediately resign, if any opposition MNA try to make ruckus,” said opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah, before boycotting the proceeding of the NA.

The joint opposition parties have boycotted the proceeding of the house during the budget debate, after the short speech-cum-criticism of government by the opposition leader.

Shah said that the opposition would only accept the prime minister’s speech on this issue. “We [opposition] expect the prime minister will brief us tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said.

It may be mentioned here that some of the opposition parties’ MNAs had created rumpus in the house during the presidential address.

They chanted anti-prime minister slogans and blew whistles near the speaker’s podium. Shah was of the view that the situation in the Middle East had started deteriorating after inception of the military alliance.

Pakistan should play its role as it is the only nuclear power in the Ummah to bring reconciliation between the two brotherly countries.

Without mentioning the name of any treasury lawmaker, the opposition leader said that all the lawmakers should respect women despite having differences. “I will not accept insult of any women lawmakers from the government or the opposition,” he said.