ISLAMABAD - Rejecting the cheerful picture of electricity supply presented by treasury benches, the opposition walked out from the National Assembly on Wednesday.

More than half a dozen questions during the question hour session were related to the power crisis.

The member’s wanted to know when the long spells of power cuts will be eliminated.

They were also seeking a comprehensive reply that why hefty taxes were charged in electricity bills.

The opposition got flared up on the standard answers from the treasury benches, which were along the lines that power outages were not taking place in the country.

The lawmakers from the PPP became louder in criticising the government.

Loadshedding of up to 20 hours is being carried out in interior Sindh, and they are claiming there has been loadshedding of mere 4-5 hours, PPP lawmaker Abdul Sattar Bachani from NA 223 said, while criticising the government.

He was reacting to Ministry of Water and Power, now called Ministry of Energy’s reply that since May 2017, up to four hours of power management was being carried out in urban areas, while in rural areas the duration was five hours.

The ministry in its reply said that in mix industry and independent sector no loadshedding was being observed.

It also claimed that “due to sincere and hectic efforts of [the] government, it is succeeding in achievement of its targets, therefore the generation capacity of electricity is continuously increasing and the duration of loadshedding is gradually decreasing in spite of continuous increase in electricity demand.”

“It is a lie,” Ghous Bux Khan Mahar of the PML-F said, adding, they carried out loadshedding even on Eid day.

“The matter must be investigated, if they are right, de-seat us or if not they must be de-seated,” he said.

Nawab Yousuf Talpur of the PPP said that being the member of the Standing Committee on Water and Power, he knew the exact reasons for the line losses.

He said that one major reason was connivance of distribution company staff who allowed the residents to get illegal connections, and the second reason was obsolete poles and other distribution network due to which line losses occurred.

Talpur invited officials to visit Umer Kot, where according to him, up to 10 hours of loadshedding was being observed.

He also rejected official claim that loadshedding was being observed in areas where more than 80 per cent electricity bill was not paid.

You come to Kunry, the payments are 100 per cent but loadshedding duration is long, Talpur said.

PPP MNA Shazia Marri pressed to know the reasons for the hefty taxes incorporated in electricity bills.

There are nine types of taxes, what sin the public has committed, she asked.

The deputy speaker cooled down the opposition by directing the ministry officials to sit with the lawmakers and address their concerns.

In its reply, Ministry of Energy said that 7,759.80 MW of electricity had been added to the national grid since January 2013.

The loadshedding issue overshadowed the other questions.

The matter of circular debt, for instance was not discussed.

In its reply, the government said that the circular debt had piled to Rs379 billion since June 30, 2013 till June 2017, while the power sector receivables had crossed a whopping Rs729 billion.

The total receivables in June 2013 were Rs411 billion, in 2014 it was Rs633 billion, while in 2016, receivables were calculated to be Rs684 billion.

The circular debt multiplied to Rs379 billion from Rs207 billion in 2013.

During the year 2014 the debt was Rs265.5 billion, in 2015 it was Rs313 billion, while in 2016 it was recorded at Rs321 billion.