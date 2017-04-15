ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the issue of the revival of the defunct Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal(MMA) or formation of a new alliance of religious parties would be taken in the central Shura of the party.

JUI-F chief cautiously responded to a question on religious parties alliance while talking to media on Friday afternoon stating that the final word in this connection would be of the central Shura of the party.

In the recent past JUI-F had made serious efforts to bring the religious parties at one platform and at the time of the introduction of Women Protection Bill in Punjab Assembly some six months back a meeting of the heads of religious parties was held at his residence in Federal Capital where the need for the formation of religious parties alliance was forcefully pleaded by him.

Sources in the JUI-F confirmed that the spade work for bringing religious parties at one platform was completed and in coming days the formal meeting of the heads of various religious parties would be held to give shape to the future alliance of the religious parties.

Responding to a question about his recent meeting with PPP-P President Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F leader downplaying it said that it was a routine meeting but at the same time did not rule out the possibility of some understanding with PPP-P.

JUI-F could enter into alliance with other political parties without compromising on its ideology and stand on various issues, he added.

Commenting on the protest of Awami National Party on the issue of CNIC issue, he said that actually ANP was doing politics on the issue as the Parliamentary Committee on the issue of CNIC cards block of Pashtuns would be announced any moment which will resolve the issue.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned the recent US attack in Afghanistan ,adding, that it was actually the US which was spreading terrorism worldwide.

He said that the international community should take notice of it as such acts on part of US would add problems for the people of this region.

To a question about the rising tension between India and Pakistan, he said that there was nothing wrong with the people to people contact between India and Pakistan and it was the attitude of Indian Prime Minister Modi which was creating problems.

To a question about the annoyance shown by the Chairman Senate over the continuous absence of Ministers from the Upper House of the Parliament, he appreciated Mian Raza Rabbani for taking such a bold stand.

He further said that absence of Ministers from both Houses of the Parliament has become order of the day so govt should pay heed to all what Chairman Senate had said and put the House in order by taking the Parliamentary proceedings seriously.