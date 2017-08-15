PESHAWAR - Like other parts of the country, the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm in the city where youngsters gathered at different venues and arranged musical programmes.

Youngsters from various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who came to the city for jobs and education purposes organised a grand musical programme in which large number of students participated and danced to the beat of drums.

Large numbers of people of different age groups took out a rally on bikes while waving national flags.

Youngsters from Sikh community held a grand motorcycle rally from Dabagri Garden to Hashtnagri Bazaar. Holding Pakistan flags, the Sikh community congratulated the residents and sang national songs. The members of Sikh community in their message said that their forefathers had rendered great sacrifices for the cause of independence and today it was result of their sacrifices that they were taking breath in an independent country.

A grand ceremony in connection with Independence Day was held in KP Governor House where Governor Iqbal Zafar Jighra hoisted the national flag and prayed for peace and prosperity of the country. The governor on this occasion felicitated the nation.

Another function was held in Frontier Constabulary’s headquarter where a flag hoisting ceremony was arranged under the auspices of commandant Frontier Constabulary Liaqat Khan. KP Chamber of Commerce and Industry also arranged a ceremony where president of the chamber, Muhammad Afzal, was the chief guest. A cake cutting ceremony was also held in the chamber where office bearers and members of business community congratulated each other on the eve of Independence Day.

To mark the Independence Day, Rescue 1122 also arranged a ceremony where the director general of the service was the chief guest. A flag hoisting ceremony was also held in the Rescue 1122 headquarters. The DG praised sacrifices of freedom fighters and also paid tributes to Rescue 1122 workers for playing active role in national development.

Pakistan People Party also arranged a ceremony at the residence of Hamayun Khan, the party’s KP president. The ceremony was attended by activists of People’s Student Federation, People Youth Wing and Pakistan People Party senior party workers.

Addressing on the occasion, Hamayun Khan congratulated party workers and vowed to work for the peace, prosperity and development of the country. He said that the country had got independence after great struggle of the Muslims of the sub-continent. He urged party workers to work day and night to make Pakistan a strong country where every citizens belonging to any ethnicity and religion could practice their religion and culture independently.

Peshawar University administration also held flag-hoisting ceremony in front of convocation hall.

Another flag hoisting ceremony was held in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Woman University, Peshawar where Vice chancellor Razia Sultana, VC Sarhad University Dr Attaullah, MPA Mahmood Jan and other senior officials of the university were present. The participants addressed the seminar titled peace, tolerance, harmony and honesty.

Dr Razia Sultana said that they knew that this beloved nation got independence after great sacrifices of our ancestors. They were able to do this because they were committed with their struggle, she said. At the end of the ceremony, scholarship cheques were distributed among female students under Germany’s need-based scholarship programme.