LAHORE - Ghazali Education Trust (GET) and National College of Arts (NCA) showcased its 4th National Calligraphy Exhibition Harf-e-Noor 2017 at Alhamra Art Gallery on Tuesday.

The exhibition showcased the diversity and richness of Islamic art and illustrated how this art is seamlessly able to blend traditional with modern styles to create a unique form of calligraphy.

The exhibition showcased 300 artworks of 200calligraphers. Overseas calligraphers also participated in the event. A large number of people from all walks of life visited the exhibition and appreciated their work. Anwar Maqsood, Mujibur Rehman Shami, Khurshid Gohar Qalam and Syed Waqas Jafri shared their views on calligraphy.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani said that Islamic calligraphy is a unique asset of Pakistani culture. “It is an art of giving expression to letter in harmonious and skilful manner. With the trend of latest technology we have forgotten our cultural traditions and started following the culture of western countries. Calligraphy has now been expended from lettered art to visual art and you will find it at cultural exhibitions,” he added.

Poet Amjad Islam Amjad said that calligraphy was considered the highest level art in Islam. “It’s without any doubt that Muslims redefined writing as a decorative art.

“Every artist gets inspired from surrounding and the inspiration of his calligraphy always gives a message but today the dilemma is that these artists are neglected and struggling to make both ends meet,” he added.

Amjad was of the view that we should promote calligraphy as a subject in every school course so that the upcoming generation should know about our culture and heritage.

Artist Ahmed Ali Bhutta whose work was showcased at the exhibition said that he was invited to give workshop to students and teach them techniques of calligraphy which has been neglected. “Islamic calligraphy lies not only in the endless creativity and versatility, but also in the balance struck by calligraphers between transmitting a text and expressing its meaning through a formal aesthetic code.”

“My work explores universal values of love, life, faith, prayer, beauty, and divine that synthesizes feelings and pictograms through lettering,” he added.

Talking to The Nation, National College of Arts Principal Dr Murtaza Jafri said that this exhibition has offer a chance for the calligraphers to celebrate an occasion that responds to a major element of its cultural and ethnic need. “These calligraphers used to write headlines for the newspapers but with the introduction of latest softwares they were totally neglected and started working something else to fulfill their needs.”

“The NCA has started diplomas of calligraphy to promote this art and has tried to bring these artists work in front of people,” he added.

The exhibition will continue till March 17.