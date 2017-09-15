LAHORE - The opposition staged a walkout to protest against the passage of resolution in favour of ousted PM Nawaz Sharif, causing adjournment of session without completion of agenda on Thursday.

Terming the resolution in favour of a convicted person a blatant violation of PA rules, the Opposition Leader demanded withdrawal of the same. Minister for Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu argued that the resolution was entertained after suspension of rules. He said that debate could not be allowed on a resolution passed by the august House. The PA paid glowing tributes to Dr Ruth Pfau for devoting her life for elimination of leprosy from the country. The session started on hour and 10 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

On a point of order, Opposition Leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed drew the attention of the House towards passage of a resolution in favor of deposed PM. He argued that passage of a resolution in favor a person convicted in the highest court was contrary to assembly rules. He said that no resolution could be presented in the House in favor of a convicted person. He said that the attitude of chair was biased. “You are acting as Speaker of PML-N and not that of the House”, he said while addressing to the chair. How you could pass a resolution in favor of a convicted person, he questioned. He demanded withdrawal of the resolution.

Khalil Tahir Sandhu said that the resolution was presented after suspension of rules. He contended that debate could not be allowed on a resolution passed by the House. Led by Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Opposition staged a walkout after pointing quorum. As the quorum remained incomplete even after ringing of bells for five minutes, the chair adjourned the session till Friday at 9am.

Earlier, Khalil Tahir Sandhu presented a resolution, expressing sorrow and grief over the sad demised of Dr Ruth Pfao. The resolution paid tribute to the lady who devoted her entire life for rehabilitation of leprosy patients. It maintained that matchless services of Dr Ruth Pfao for the suffering humanity would be remembered for a long period. The House unanimously passed the resolution. aExpressing displeasure over absence of both the minister and the parliamentary secretary of Population Welfare during Question Hour, the chair pended the queries till next Monday. Minister for Environment Begum Zakia Shahnawaz responded to the queries relating to Environment Protection Department.

Spokesman of Punjab Government pointed out deterioration of water quality in Kasur to a dangerous level. He said that a specific type of virus has badly affected quality of drinking water. The chair directed constitution of committee. He suggested the minister to accompany committee members in visit to Kasur. Begum Zakia Shahnawaz said that the EPD would intensify campaign against polluting factories in next few days. Instead of issuing notices before initiation of proceedings, polluting factories would be sealed, she said.

Treasury legislator Rana Jamil drew the attention of the House towards Chairman Evacuee Trust Board’s announcement of shifting of Baba Guru Nanak University from Nankana Sahib to Muriedke. He said the people of Nankana Sahib and Sikh community was concerned on the decision.

Khalil Tahir Sandhu assured the House that the government would set up university in Nankana Sahib and not in any other city.