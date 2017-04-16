SWABI - Afghanistan ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal and a number of politicians on Saturday visited the residence of deceased student Mashal Khan in Zaida to express sympathy and condolence to the bereaved family.

Mashal, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, was killed on the campus by an angry mob charging his blasphemy. The Afghan ambassador met with Muhammad Iqbal, the father of the deceased and other members of the family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Awami National Party parliamentary leader in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly Sardar Hussain Babak, Speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaisar, ANP leader and former senator Afrasiab Khattak, former provincial information minister Mian Iftikhar Hussain, well-known lawyer and politician Latif Afridi, Mardan district Nazim Ameer Rehman and others visited Iqbal’s residence and offered Fateha for departed soul.





