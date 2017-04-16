REVD SHAHID MEHRAJ - The resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead is the victory over sin and death. The importance of this day is due to a momentous incident of unprecedented significance. The celebration is not concerning a conventional victory, which occurs invariably in the annals of history but is related to an important revelation, which was prophesised by Prophet Hosea in 700 B.C in the scripture 13th chapter and 14th verse.

St. Paul in Corinthians 15: 55-57 says “Where, O death is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting? The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ”.

It is in the instinct of human psyche that he yearns for victory and to give defeat to the enemy. But to achieve this goal, man indulges in activities which are abominable and lead to self-destruction. In pursuit of success, man ventures into unprecedented mischievous schemes which destroy the very fabric of human society. At times in the struggle for economic achievement and political domination, many events of genocide, destruction and plunder has been witnessed. Today's society gives a vivid reflection of mans' nefarious designs. Greed, power and desire are intrinsic to human psyche but man is unquestionable on the wrong and this phenomenon is simply a fallacy because the real salvation lies in an effort to vanquish the ills.

Man ventures into revenge, hatred, envy, whereas it is the Lord God's saying that” Vengeance is mine as in Romans12:19 says 'Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God's wrath, for it is written: “It is mine to avenge; I will repay,” says the Lord'. Those who exploit religion to achieve their nefarious designs are definitely on the wrong path as the real service to humanity is the practice of welfare of the society through love, peace and good will. When corrupt elements in the struggle to capture resources venture into malpractices, much destruction is witnessed.

Truth and justice are sacrificed and vile elements reign supreme and despair and despondence is witnessed all around. It is the fact that man visualised temporal victory as everlasting but in fact this is also a fallacy. The real victory lies in following the ways of the providence.

Today's despotic world needs the same spirit of God's benevolence and the redemption of human sins through the blood of Jesus Christ.

In this scenario, the celebration of Easter brings hope, happiness to the oppressed humanity. In a society where the status of women and children is worse than wild beasts, the cross of Christ is the beacon of hope and victory.

The birth of Jesus Christ unfolds the mystery of the magnificence and magnanimity of God's Domain. God never hates his creation but in fact he loves the innocent and the poor among the flock. God is always merciful and pardons the sins of human. Today we do not need to venture out into the battlefield to achieve progress and success but to carry forward the message of hope of the Holy Christ who got resurrection from among the dead. This way the world will glisten with hope and light. Following this way will lead to happiness and prosperity and the poor and the frail will get uplift. We celebrate with happiness this event of utmost significance and pray to God to give us success and prosperity.

Wishing you a very happy and blessed Easter!

The writer is Dean of Lahore Cathedral.