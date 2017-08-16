ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday decided to authorise inquiries against six sugar mills including two sugar mills of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s close relatives.

The Executive Board meeting of the anti-graft body was held under the chair of NAB chief Qamar Zaman Chaudhry and it was decided to authorise three investigations and 11 inquiries against government officials and businessmen.

It was decided to authorize six inquiries against M/s Abdullah Sugar Mills (formerly Yousaf Sugar Mills) Lahore, M/s Abdullah Sugar Mills Depalpur/Lahore, M/s TMK Sugar Mills Karachi, M/s Seri Sugar Mills Karachi, M/s Tandianwala Sugar Mills Lahore and M/s Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Lahore for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of funds.

Well placed sources in NAB told The Nation that the Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills and Abdullah Sugar Mills were own by relatives of the Sharif family.

They said that large taxpayer unit Lahore of the FBR had registered two FIRs against Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills and Abdullah Sugar Mills in 2015, which involved the FED evasion of Rs 267 million.

The seventh inquiry was authorised against Managing Committee of Ministry of Interior Employees Cooperative Housing Society including Raja Ali Akbar and others. In this case, the accused caused a loss of Rs 144 million to the national exchequer. The eighth inquiry was authorised against Dr Mujahid Kamran, Vice Chancellor University of the Punjab. In this case, the accused has been charged with misuse of authority and cheating public at large.

The ninth inquiry was authorised against officials of MEPCO and others.

In this case, the accused were accused of misuse of authority causing a loss of Rs 50 million to the national exchequer.

The 10th inquiry was authorised against Abdul Ghaffar Memon, a government contractor. In this case, the person has been accused of suspicious transaction report referred by State Bank of Pakistan.

The 11th inquiry was authorised against Chairman/Director M/s Aeroluba Pvt Ltd and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority and misappropriation of JP-1 supplies by the management of Aerolube Pvt Ltd by supplying the prohibited JP-1 to open market instead of aviation and caused a loss of Rs 2370 million to the national exchequer in this case.

The Executive Board has also decided to authorise three investigations.

The first investigation was authorised against Sheladia Associates Pakistan and officials of Sheladia Associates Pakistan and others in the construction of 22 km Barang Road in FATA.

In this case, the accused persons were alleged for over payment and obtaining kickbacks/commission from contractors. They caused a loss of Rs 89.959 million to the national exchequer.

The second investigation was authorised against officials of GDA and others. The accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority regarding illegal allotment of plots and caused a loss of Rs 45 million to the national exchequer.

The third investigation was authorised against M/s Pakcom (Insta Phone) and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for wilful default in payment outstanding dues to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. The accused caused a loss of Rs 21.624 billion to the national exchequer in this case.