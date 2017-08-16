ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday converted the death sentence of a man into life imprisonment and acquitted another man facing death penalty.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the convict’s appeal against the sentence handed down by a sessions court and upheld by the Lahore High Court.

The court observed that there was no eyewitness to the incident. It had not been proved that the reason for the murder was personal enmity and the actual reason behind the murder was still shrouded in mystery.

The court expressed annoyance over the prosecution. Justice Khosa said that the government spends millions of rupees on the prosecution. He said that in Israel the prosecutor wrote a half page against their prime minister and that proved problematic for him.

He said that playing with people’s lives should be stopped. Justice Khosa said the killing of a single person is like the killing of the whole humanity. “It is unfortunate that the government servants do not perform their duty honestly. One creates a fuss and the other rejects it,” he added.

Ghulam Mustafa was accused of killing six people in 2006. He had killed his uncle and five children. The sessions court Pakpattan had awarded him the death sentence and the high court had upheld it. The apex court after hearing arguments converted the death sentence into life imprisonment.

The same bench, in another case, acquitted a death sentence convict. Nasir Mehmood was sentenced in the murder case of Qamar Hussain and Ahmed Yar and Ejaz Ahmed. Police had registered an FIR at Laksial Police Station in Sargodha.

A sessions judge in Sargodha had awarded death sentence to Mehmood and it was upheld by the Lahore High Court in 2010.

The appellant’s counsel, Sadiq Baloch, argued that the reason of dispute between the two parties had not been proved. He said that there were discrepancies between the statement of the witnesses and the medical certificate.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Khosa heard the appeal. The court while giving the benefit of doubt acquitted the convict.