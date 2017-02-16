PESHAWAR - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Wednesday said that his party agrees to bring Fata into the mainstream, however, it needs infrastructure development and other basic facilities first.

Talking to media persons at his party’s provincial secretariat after presiding over Ulemas Convention, he said that tribal areas could not be merged with KP in the coming five years. The Fata reforms, he said would continue for five years and after that decision would be taken about its future with the consent of tribesmen.

This process will need time and it should be given proper time because tribal areas need reforms, he said. The area is not in the position to be merged with KP at this moment, the JUI-F chief was of the view. Though, my party has agreed to bring Fata into the mainstream, it needs infrastructure development along with developing a system for education and health along with other facilities.

He said that internally displaced persons should first be rehabilitated. Then tribesmen can be asked for their consent on their future. He said that Fata merger with the province will not resolve the problems being faced by tribal people at all.

Instead of making emotional statements, this is the time to think serious about Fata’s future status, he said. The tribal jirga can give best decision in this connection, he added.

He said that for this purpose Fata’s elders could play a role and they should be kept intact.

Expressing his reservations on NAP, he said that religious seminaries are already in the mainstream. He objected that the raids under the NAP are not conducted impartially rather the religious seminaries are targeted in the raids.

He said that government should take steps carefully and avoid such moves which create problems. He said that JUI-F would oppose raids on seminaries.