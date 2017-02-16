ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Wednesday held a detailed meeting with Awami National Party central leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour in search of some common ground between his party and ANP.

Sources in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz informed The Nation that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was working on carving out some electoral adjustment with Awami National Party for the next general elections and in this connection was busy holding meetings with the ANP leaders.

These sources said that Ghulam Ahmad Bilour is considered to be very close to Sharif family and he could play a role of go-between the ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to converge both parties at some common ground.

These sources further informed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also wanted to have the support of ANP in getting extension to military courts, which is right now pending before the parliamentary parties leaders which would be meeting again today (Thursday) in a bid to evolve consensus on the matter.

Sources further informed that Awami National Party also wanted to have political support in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming elections next year as the party chief Asfandyar Wali and other central leaders considered solo flight would not let them achieve the desired results.

These sources said that at the same time ruling PML-N wanted to dent Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf, right now in government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they also knew that it would not be possible single-handedly so they also wanted to step in the electoral arena in coalition with some strong political players in the province.

Sources close to PML-N leadership informed that by engaging Awami National Party, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would also be pushing back Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, which is right now sitting on the treasury benches with PML-N on back foot.

Sources said that as JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also working on revival of the religious parties alliance which had formed government in the province from the platform of Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal(MMA) and in this connection the meeting between the second tier leadership of JUI-F and Jamaat Islami had already held initial meetings.

So the ruling PML-N was also pre-empting the move and preparing for an alternative arrangement in case the JUI-F would break away from the PML-N in the next general elections, the sources added.

Sources in the ruling PML-N informed that the party leadership believed that without denting PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the inroads in Punjab the stronghold of the ruling PML-N could not be effectively checked.

ABRAR SAEED