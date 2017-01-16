ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume hearing on Tuesday (tomorrow) on a petition of seven employees of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) seeking court intervention to implement its earlier order regarding identical treatment of employees working in the organisation.

Earlier, IHC judge Noor-ul-Haq N Qureshi issued notices to the respondents — NCHD Chairperson and Director-General and the Secretary Ministry of Federal Education — on the petition filed by NCHD employee Abdul Jabbar Memeon and six others, who contended that the court had earlier issued directives to the respondents for equal treatment of the employees working in the NCHD but instead of implementing the court order, they have started treating them with discrimination.

The petitioners through their counsel, Raja Saif-ur-Rehman, contended that first the NCHD high-ups promoted juniors and placed them against some important posts and passed orders to transfer them (petitioners) to the respective provinces.

Their counsel contended that the orders have been passed in violation of the rules and principles enunciated by the superior court.

He argued that it appeared that the respondents passed the orders to ‘demoralise’ the petitioners.

Talking to The Nation, the counsel for the petitioners confirmed that the court will resume hearing on Tuesday (tomorrow).