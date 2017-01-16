LAHORE - A business class passenger travelling from Karachi to Lahore was handed over to police over a petty issue of using aircraft’s toilet, sources in the national flag-carrier said yesterday.

On Sunday morning, Tousif Ahmad headed for the restroom to relieve himself during the flight - PK-302. No sooner he reached the toilet, Malik Umar, the flight’s pilot, also came out of the cockpit for the same purpose.

According to passengers, both of them left no opportunity to pull each other down over the issue of use the washroom first. Reportedly, the pilot used abusive language with passenger which infuriated him.

Soon after landing, the passenger protested against pilot’s attitude towards him.

On the other hand, the pilot through PIA operation called ASF to arrest the passenger and further handing him over to police for further action.

As the plane touched the ground on Allama Iqbal International Airport, the Airport Security Force personnel arrested the passenger and later on handed him over to the police for further action.

Despite all the hue and cry of the passenger that he had paid a big amount to PIA and was also facing police action, the authorities did not let him go. Later, he wrote application against the pilot and asked the police to register an FIR against him too.

A return ticket of the PIA Business Class, on Lahore-Karachi-Lahore route, ranges from Rs100,000 to 150,000.

The passenger then submitted an application against pilot’s attitude to CAA authorities. According to a CAA officer, the authority was looking into the matter.

When contacted, PIA spokesman Danyal Gillani said that it was the passenger who first misbehaved with pilot and other passengers.

“Immediately after the plane landed, he (the passenger) stood up from his seat before seat belt signs were switched off and seated on jump seat inside the cockpit.

“The pilot asked him to be seated in his reserved seat on which passenger turned furious and misbehaved with the pilot, which left him with no other option but to call security personnel to settle the issue,” the spokesman told The Nation.

However, a senior pilot of PIA, seeking anonymity, held that scuffling with any passenger over such petty issues was an immature approach shown by the pilot. He said the airline was already facing huge losses due to its poor policies.

He was also of the view that such incidents would not bring good name to the airline since attitude of cabin crew towards general passengers is already bringing bad name to airline. “We should show patience even if passenger is aggressive some time.”