ISLAMABAD - The largest ever sixth housing and population census echoed in the Senate when it resumed on Wednesday.

The Senate resumed its session with Presiding Officer Ahmed Hassan in the chair.

The census had come into spotlight in the Upper House when the PPP senators criticised it for lacking transparency.

Through a calling attention notice, Senator Taj Haider and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla agitated that the census exercise lack transparency.

Senator Mandviwalla criticised the government for making the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) mandatory proof for identification.

However, responding to the calling attention notice, Law Minister Zahid Hamid rejected the notion saying that CNIC had not been made mandatory proof for identification of an individual.

The minister said that any proof could be made available to those tasked to conduct the census to prove someone’s identity.

He said that all the parameters for the sixth census had been decided by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) in its recent meeting.

The minister assured the house that all possible measures had been taken to make the census exercise smooth and transparent.

He said that there were two methods being employed in the census to ensure its transparency as the military personnel would headcount the population, while the civilian enumerators would conduct the housing census.

The law minister further said that the NADRA database would be available on site to the enumerators to check the details of any individual through SMS.

“The entire data collected would be reconciled later to further ensure its transparency,” the minister added.

The minister left the house immediately after making the statement, while several members kept on trying to raise their point of orders.

The chair had to intervene by saying those members still not satisfied with the assurance of the minister may raise the issue again.

He said that since there was no minister present in the house it was useless to raise those points.

Earlier, the house adopted an adjournment motion by Senator Sherry Rehman who sought to discuss the sectarian hatred being prompted through acts of racial profiling, which may provide a fertile ground to the extremist ISIS or Daesh group.

Responding to the motion Minister of State for Interior Balighur Rehman opposed it saying since the house had recently held discussion on Daesh therefore there was no need to waste precious time of the house on it again.

This annoyed Senator Sherry Rehman, who threatened to stage walk out from the house to protest the attitude of the government about an issue of urgent public importance.

On this, the chair intervened and admitted the motion.

The house was adjourned to meet again on Thursday (today).