ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the decision of High Powered Selection Board (HPSB), headed by Prime Minister, on promotion of officers from Grade 21 to Grade 22.

The chief justice directed the HPSB to reconvene its meeting and decide the promotions of all concerned on merit as per seniority and record and submit a report in this regard within 30 days.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the petition of Raana Ahmed, a senior and decorated officer of Grade 21 officer. Raana had challenged the HPSB decision in which she was not promoted.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, representing the officer, argued that Raana Ahmed, had an outstanding and unblemished service record of 34 years and in 7 consecutive PERs was rated as “Outstanding”, and was at Sr. No.6 in the seniority list therefore was fully entitled to be promoted to Grade 22.

The counsel submitted that the political leadership could not be allowed to appoint their cronies like this. He also pointed out that the arbitrariness and lack of seriousness was so much that FBR Chairman was not even present in the HPSB meeting while Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Khawaja Zaheer, who were stranger, were present in the meeting.

The Secretary Establishment confirmed that Ishaq Dar was present and the Chairman FBR was absent. But he said that the chairman was consulted on the phone.

The chief justice questioned in what capacity Ishaq Dar attended the meeting? Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan inquired what information Ishaq Dar had about the FBR officers, which was not available to the chairman FBR.

The chief justice observed that the exercise of powers cannot be arbitrary, capricious and whimsical. In fact if the persons are not promoted in accordance with the seniority and record, the reasons must be objective and justiceable.

Justice Ijaz remarked that Raana was not promoted as she was the female officer.

Barrister Zafar told that HPSB meeting, held on August 01, 2016, gave promotion to those who were at seniority level 10 and 16 thereby bypassing persons who were on merit 15 steps before them.

He argued that in order to bypass honest and dedicated civil servants like Raana Ahmed, the HPSB coined a vague phrase that “the officer does not enjoy good reputation in terms of competence and leadership.” The counsel submitted that if good civil servants were not promoted and persons junior to them were promoted by a Committee headed by the Prime Minister then it would be an end to meritocracy in the civil service.

Relying on Tariq Aziz-ud-Din case, Barrister Zafar argued that the Supreme Court had already determined that the discretion for promotion of civil servants must be structured. The counsel after the hearing of the case, while talking to media people said, this case will have far-reaching effects on structuring and control of promotions of civil servants across Pakistan.