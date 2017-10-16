LAHORE - Only 38 political parties out of total 354 registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stand eligible to contest next elections.

As 316 parties have so far failed to fulfil the criteria to keep intact their registration, the ECP will soon decide their fate, spokesperson of ECP Punjab has told The Nation.

A political party registered with the ECP requires to submit its account details with the commission and hold intra-party election every year. The ECP can suspend or expel the party in a certain time limit if it fails to meet the criteria given in Political Parties Rules 2002.

Owing to the ECP’s failure to implement its rule and regulations in true sense in the past, a massive increase in the registration of political parties had been witnessed, which took their number to 354. And interestingly, more than 80 percent of the registered parties are unknown to public.

“A large number of parties are not involved in any kind of political activity rather they register themselves only to collect donations and funds,” said Ms Huda Gohar, a spokesperson for the commission.

The ECP had sought details from the political parties about their intra-party polls, accounts and present addresses through a public order around eight months earlier. But, the parties had not bothered to submit any detail so far.

According to the ECP document, only 38 parties provided details of their accounts and held intra-party elections till September 28 and hence they stand qualified for contesting elections.

“The chief election commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan and four ECP members will soon announce the fate of the parties so far failed to meet the criteria of their registration,” Ms Huda said.

The parties stand eligible to contest elections are: Awami Muslim League, Pakistan Muslim League Council, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Muslim League, Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen, PPP-Shaheed Bhutto, Mustaqbil Pakistan, Pakistan Muhammadi Party, PTI, National Party, Islami Tehreek Pakistan, PPP Parliamentarians, Hazara Democratic Party, PML-N, Pakistan Qaumi League, Sindh United Party, PPP, Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, Pakistan Rahe Haq, Move on Pakistan, Tehreek Tahufze Pakistan, PPP Workers, Pakistan Women Muslim League, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insanyat, Awam League, Aam Admi Tehreek Pakistan, Aam Log Party Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party, Pakistan People’s Front, PML-Zia, Amun Taraqqi Party, PML-Functional, Barabri Party Pakistan, Awami Workers Party and Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan.

An official of the ECP seeking anonymity said the commission halted the delisting process of dormant political parties for at least one month.

“The decision on parties eligibility is likely within a month,” he said, and added the CEC issued direction that the inactive political parties should not be delisted till next meeting of the commission.

