LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the ouster of her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif came about through a conspiracy.

Nawaz Sharif has been a victim of conspiracies throughout his four years stay in power. [Islamabad] Dharna and lockdown, and Panama and Aqama were all part of it, she told a PML-N women convention at Karim Park area here yesterday.

At the gathering, held in the NA-120 constituency just two days before the Sunday by-polls, the women party workers chanted loud slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam.

Maryam has been running an animated campaign for her mother Kalsoom Nawaz’s candidature for the seat vacated by latter’s husband as a result of Panama Papers case.

She said she would not forget the love and respect she received from everyone in the constituency during her rallies and public meetings.

This love was the most precious asset of her life, she said, adding she was lucky to have experienced such enthusiasm and deep affection of the people.

Maryam said by voting Begum Kalsoom to victory on Sunday, Lahore will re-establish that this city belongs to Nawaz. She asked the voters to reach the polling stations to vote for her mother instead of spending time in doing breakfast.

Everyone there said ‘yes’ when she asked whether Nawaz Sharif has been meted out injustice in Panama case, which involved corruption and money laundering allegations against Sharif family. She claimed ‘the beloved leader of people’ has been sent packing on the ‘frail ground’ that why he did not accept salary from his son. The gathering responded by saying ‘no’ when she asked whether they accepted disqualification of Nawaz.

As a matter of fact though, the apex court had disqualified Nawaz for non-declaration of ‘receivables’ [salary] from a UAE company of his son in his nomination papers for the 2013 general elections. The court in its verdict declared that receivables are assets, and they remain so whether actually received or not.

Maryam said a leader cannot lose who lives in hearts of the people and enjoys support of women. She said on September 17 ‘loin’ [election symbol of PML-N] will sway.

She said support to Nawaz Sharif was support to progress and development of the country. “Look today whether loadshedding exists,” she asked and received the answer ‘no.’ She promised doing more for the development of NA-120 people after winning the elections. Later, Maryam Nawaz led a big rally which moved around in different areas of the constituency, including Millat Road, Chohan Road and Bazar Hakeeman, and received immensely positive response from the public.

Mounds of rose petals were showered on her and she waved to the PML-N fans in response to their slogans and cheers. Due to heavy participation, the long caravan moved at a snail’s pace.

The display of fireworks was arranged at different places along the around 2km-route of the rally, the end of which marked the end of the election campaign in NA-120.