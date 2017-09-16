Islamabad - The Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Friday said the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service (MBS), a hallmark project of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, was extending decent travelling facilities to around 150,000 commuters on daily basis.

“All MBS terminals, located at distance of after every one-kilometre, are operating efficiently, while maintenance of service roads all along the mass transit route is being carried out on regular basis,” he informed the National Assembly during its question-hour session.

Answering a queary of Sher Akbar Khan, he said that some two-way roads near MBS stations were got damaged during the project’s construction period, which was to be repaired by the administration of Metro Project Director.

“Responsibility for rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure rests with the Administration of Metro Bus Project, therefore, list of affected roads was forwarded to the Project Director for its rectification but the response in this regard is still awaited,” he said.

However, the minister said, keeping in view the inconvenience of the public, essential repair and maintenance was being carried out by the Capital Development Authority on regular basis at service roads including the southern side of Jinnah Avenue near PIMS station, north and south side near 7th Avenue, Stock Exchange Metro Bus Station. Parade Ground south and north side and north road near Shaheed-e-Millat.

Replying to a supplementary question, Dr Tariq said both the Federal and Punjab government were providing subsidized travelling facilities to passengers under the MBS.