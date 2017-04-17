ISLAMABAD - As Operation Raddul Fasaad continues in full swing across the country, the security forces have gained yet another milestone by destroying a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideout established in underground tunnels in Kalaya, Orakzai Agency.

According to details released by the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate in a statement on Sunday, a TTP hideout set up in underground tunnels in Kalaya was destroyed during the operation.

The TTP’s main leadership is currently operating out of Afghanistan.

Pakistan has provided a list of 76 terrorists belong to the TTP to the Afghan government. These terrorists have been targeting and attacking Pakistan’s security forces on the Pak-Afghan border and in other parts of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in another major operation, the security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including rockets, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, mortar bombs, and various types of weapons and communication equipment from Parachinar, Kurram Agency.

The military launched Raddul Fasaad, the new countrywide anti-terrorist offensive, after a series of deadly bombings across Pakistan, killed over 100 people in February 2017.

Last week, nine terrorists were killed, while four Rangers personnel embraced martyrdom during Operation Raddul Fasaad in Basti Dadwani, Choti area of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Seven suspects were also arrested from the limits of Choti Police Station and shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of the martyred Rangers men was offered in Multan.

The joint operation of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) across the district, including the tribal areas, is continuing.

The operation in Basti Dadwani was conducted on the information that radicals of the banned organisations were present in the area. Asghar Dadwani and his brothers, Yaqoob and Usman, started firing from a house at the LEAs.

Retaliation by the LEAs continued for hours, in which, nine terrorists were killed.

Seven of the killed terrorists were identified as Asghar Dadwani, Yaqoob, Usman, Naeem Dadwani, Mirza Khan, Ghulam Farid and Muhammad Suhail.

In Karachi, security forces detained at least 15 suspected terrorists from different areas of Karachi on April 9 as part of Operation Raddul Fasaad.

The suspects were taken into custody by Sindh Police, and a huge amount of weapons and drugs were also recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, the security agencies conducted a search operation last week in Rawalpindi, recovering arms and ammunition.